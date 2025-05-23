Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:19 23.05.2025

Effective nursing model can be created through cooperation between state, trade union community, healthcare sector – Dotsenko

2 min read
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

An effective model for the development of nursing in Ukraine can be created through cooperation between the state, the professional community, and the humanitarian sector, said Maksym Dotsenko, Director General of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS).

"We are convinced that only through close cooperation between the state, the professional community, and the humanitarian sector can an effective model for the development of nursing in Ukraine be achieved. This will form the basis for improving the quality of patient care," said Maksym Dotsenko, Director General of the Ukrainian Red Cross.

As the Ukrainian Cultural Foundation reported on its official Facebook page, this year’s forum, held under the motto “Professional Standard: Creating a Profession Together”, serves as a platform to introduce a new approach to promoting nursing development within the framework of cooperation between the Centre for Nursing Development at the Ministry of Health of Ukraine and the Ukrainian Red Cross.

The event was attended by over 250 representatives, including experts from the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Education and Science, the National Qualifications Agency, and the World Health Organization, as well as heads of healthcare and educational institutions, chief nurses from across Ukraine, and representatives of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement.

The Ukrainian Red Cross is not only a partner of the Ministry of Health and a co-organiser of the event, but also plays a key role in the development of six regulatory documents, which will serve as the foundation for introducing new standards for nurses and nursing assistants in healthcare institutions across the country.

