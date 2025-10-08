Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:59 08.10.2025

Defense Industry Forum concludes in Kyiv: Event hosts about 2,000 participants from over 20 countries

3 min read
Defense Industry Forum concludes in Kyiv: Event hosts about 2,000 participants from over 20 countries
Photo: https://mod.gov.ua

The International Defense Industry Forum in 2025 gathered about 2,000 participants from over 20 countries, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has said.

"The event brought together almost 900 private foreign and Ukrainian defense and technology companies and associations, 120 government organizations and 50 defense departments, as well as representatives of embassies and international organizations. The largest delegations arrived from Denmark, the United States, Poland, Great Britain, Sweden and Norway, which confirmed the high level of interest and support for Ukraine in the international arena," the ministry said.

"We are creating new partnerships and implementing joint production – both in the territory of our partner countries and in Ukraine. Through the strategic initiatives Build with Ukraine, Build in Ukraine, we are not only strengthening our own defense and industrial complex, but also, together with our allies, building the arsenal of the free world," Minister of Defense of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said.

It is noted that several important interstate and business agreements were signed on the DFNC grounds, which open up new opportunities for Ukrainian manufacturers.

Thus, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed with Denmark, which provides for the launch of production by Ukrainian defense companies in Denmark. An agreement was signed with Slovakia on the provision of non-lethal and humanitarian equipment to Ukraine.

With the participation of the Ukroboronprom state corporation, Ukrainian companies signed documents on cooperation with European partners – in particular, with companies from Spain and Romania.

"Ukrainian weapons are our smart force. They are unique because they are created in the conditions of a real, exhausting war and already today help our military perform combat missions. Cooperation between the state, business and international partners and the emergence of such platforms are new production facilities, modern technologies and the opportunity to make our weapons faster, better and in larger volumes," Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Hvozdiar said.

The core topics of the Forum were the achievements and challenges of weapons production in Ukraine and the deepening of defense and industrial cooperation between companies and between the defense industries of partner countries, as a mutual guarantee of security.

Special attention was paid to the combat experience of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which is a key driver in determining the directions and development of defense technology and innovations.

The participants also focused on the technological competition, where the leading topics were unmanned systems, ground robotic complexes, drone swarms and the use of artificial intelligence. An important part of the discussions was the support of the Ukrainian defense industry through funding, international programs EDIP and SAFE, as well as the discussion of the experience of Ukrainian defense procurement.

During the three days, dozens of B2B meetings between Ukrainian and foreign arms manufacturers, government agencies and international organizations took place on the DFNC fields. This will certainly allow for direct cooperation and lay the foundation for new partnerships and strengthening the development of the defense-industrial complex of Ukraine.

Tags: #dfnc3 #forum

