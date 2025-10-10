Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:07 10.10.2025

EU launching three media initiatives worth EUR 6.6 mln in Ukraine to support independent media – Mathernova

2 min read
EU launching three media initiatives worth EUR 6.6 mln in Ukraine to support independent media – Mathernova
Photo: https://www.facebook.com

The European Union is launching three media initiatives in Ukraine to support independent media, EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Mathernová announced on Facebook following her participation in the 10th Donbas Media Forum on Thursday.

“At today’s 10th Donbas Media Forum, we spoke about Russia’s ongoing efforts to deceive, spread disinformation, and use false narratives as part of its massive hybrid war — manipulating public opinion and influencing elections not only in Ukraine, but also across many European countries,” Mathernova said on Facebook.

“Despite its name, the Forum could not take place in Donbas — because the region remains under Russian occupation. More than 400 journalists came together in Kyiv, united by one goal: to defend truth against Russian disinformation and lies,” the ambassador added.

“Before the hundreds of participants, I announced the launch of three new EU media initiatives worth EUR 6.6 million. They will strengthen Ukraine’s independent media and help journalists continue their essential mission,” Mathernova announced.

These projects — implemented by Internews, the Media Development Foundation, Reporters Without Borders & Institute for Mass Information — will:

- support 40 frontline media outlets and 20 investigative teams exposing corruption and Russian war crimes;

- provide protective equipment and emergency aid to over 400 journalists;

- and create 15 regional media hubs offering legal, safety, and professional assistance to more than 500 journalists across Ukraine.

“The EU has long supported the independence of Ukraine’s media. Since 2017, we have invested over EUR 110 million in various projects — including EUR 57.5 million since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion,” Mathernova stressed.

Tags: #media #eu #support #mathernová #forum

