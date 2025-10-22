Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:24 22.10.2025

Youth diplomatic forum for harmonization of Ukrainian Red Cross started in Kyiv

1 min read
Youth diplomatic forum for harmonization of Ukrainian Red Cross started in Kyiv
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

The Second Youth Diplomatic Forum, organized by the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS), is taking place in Kyiv.

 “Humanitarian diplomacy is the diplomacy of humanity. It requires us not force but persuasion, not pressure but compassion. Its aim is to ensure that human lives and dignity remain at the centre of all decisions and negotiations,” said Hugo Slim, a senior fellow at Oxford University, during the opening of the forum.

As the Ukrainian Humanitarian Center reported on Facebook, over two days, more than 100 forum participants will participate in panel discussions, training workshops, and simulations, where, together with experts, diplomats, and representatives of humanitarian organizations, they will discuss how to apply humanitarian principles in negotiations, counter disinformation, and effectively protect the needs of communities.

Key topics include the role of youth in humanitarian diplomacy, the humanitarian voice of Ukraine, and practical skills in negotiations, public speaking, and crisis communications.

“The modern world faces unprecedented challenges—wars, climate crises, large-scale population movements, and waves of disinformation. That is why humanitarian diplomacy is a new dimension of modern diplomacy that combines dialogue, persuasion, and advocacy to protect people and strengthen their voice in the world,” said Maksym Dotsenko, Director General of the URCS.

Tags: #forum #urcs

MORE ABOUT

17:45 22.10.2025
URCS helps eliminate consequences of Russian air attacks in Kyiv, Zaporizhia

URCS helps eliminate consequences of Russian air attacks in Kyiv, Zaporizhia

16:03 22.10.2025
URCS to set up support center for victims of Russian UAV attack in Kharkiv

URCS to set up support center for victims of Russian UAV attack in Kharkiv

19:50 21.10.2025
Capsule laid in Vorzel to launch construction of Interaction Center backed by URCS

Capsule laid in Vorzel to launch construction of Interaction Center backed by URCS

13:06 20.10.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross volunteers assist firefighters during Kyiv fire response

Ukrainian Red Cross volunteers assist firefighters during Kyiv fire response

11:57 19.10.2025
The 11th Kyiv International Economic Forum: Ukraine 2.0 – The Power of People held in Kyiv

The 11th Kyiv International Economic Forum: Ukraine 2.0 – The Power of People held in Kyiv

12:39 15.10.2025
Nearly 480 household owners receive microgrants from Ukrainian Red Cross Society

Nearly 480 household owners receive microgrants from Ukrainian Red Cross Society

18:01 14.10.2025
URCS condemns Russia's attack on humanitarian convoy in Kherson region

URCS condemns Russia's attack on humanitarian convoy in Kherson region

12:08 14.10.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross has trained about 400,000 people in first aid across Ukraine

Ukrainian Red Cross has trained about 400,000 people in first aid across Ukraine

16:26 13.10.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross Society conducts mine safety training for residents of Sumy region

Ukrainian Red Cross Society conducts mine safety training for residents of Sumy region

12:42 12.10.2025
URCS helps evacuate two families, including 5 children from Donetsk region

URCS helps evacuate two families, including 5 children from Donetsk region

HOT NEWS

Today is first step opening the way for Ukraine to receive Swedish Gripen aircraft – Zelenskyy

Ukraine, Sweden sign letter of intent to purchase 100 to 150 Gripen E fighters

Today is first step opening the way for Ukraine to receive Swedish Gripen aircraft – Zelenskyy

AFU General Staff confirms ammunition plant and refinery strikes

Ukraine downs 349 of 433 enemy targets, 12 missiles and 55 drones strike 26 sites

LATEST

Today is first step opening the way for Ukraine to receive Swedish Gripen aircraft – Zelenskyy

Swedish PM: Deliveries of latest Gripen to Ukraine could begin within three years

Ukrainian airborne forces liberate Kucheriv Yar in Donetsk region

Rada backs amendment to increase funding for state procurement of medicines

Ukraine ready for diplomacy, but not under condition of retreating somewhere – Zelenskyy

Invaders shell Kherson, wounding seven civilians – regional administration

Coalition of the Willing must finalize security guarantees for Ukraine as quickly as possible – Zelenskyy

Europe's plan isn’t plan to stop the war, it’s more about ceasefire – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy, Swedish Prime Minister discuss air defense, energy, sanctions against Russia

Ukraine, Sweden sign letter of intent to purchase 100 to 150 Gripen E fighters

AD
AD