Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:33 18.09.2025

Founding forum of Association of Frontline Cities held in Kharkiv

2 min read
On Thursday, September 18, the founding forum of the Association of Frontline Cities and Communities was held in Kharkiv, which was attended by representatives of over 100 communities from Donetsk, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia, Odesa and Kyiv regions.

“This is the first meeting in this format, and it had a clear goal – to create an effective platform for joint decisions. Kharkiv is the initiator of the creation of this Association. We understand well that all communities located near the front line face similar challenges: security, infrastructure, social. We have common experience and need a common representation – at the national and international levels,” city mayor Ihor Terekhov said, who was elected as the head of the Association.

Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine, Minister of Community and Territorial Development Oleksiy Kuleba, who participated in the forum, supported the creation of the Association.

“The forum sets the task of uniting communities, developing a common voice, common approaches. This is how we will be able to effectively cooperate together with the government, parliament, international partners. This is the right step. And the creation of the Association of Frontline Cities and Communities, I am sure, will allow us to clearly articulate needs and coordinate our actions with you,” Kuleba said.

The priorities of the Association of Frontline Cities and Communities are to systematize and scale up practical experience in matters of assistance to victims of shelling, the activities of emergency services, restoration of infrastructure, safe operation of schools and preschool institutions, support for displaced persons, as well as creating conditions for business development, in particular, a favorable regulatory environment (preferential taxation, investment incentives, simplified administrative procedures, revival of industrial potential, development of cooperation with international partners).

“I want everyone to understand: frontline territories are not scorched earth. We must make them new growth points. And they deserve special treatment from the state. This is not only financial support, but also preferential taxation, investment incentives, simplified administration procedures. Pilot development programs, innovative approaches, partnerships with international organizations should operate here,” Terekhov said.

