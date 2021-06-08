Facts

12:34 08.06.2021

Venice Commission President urges to accelerate judiciary reforms in Ukraine

2 min read
Venice Commission President urges to accelerate judiciary reforms in Ukraine

President of the European Commission for Democracy through Law (Venice Commission) Gianni Buquicchio called for accelerating the reform of the judiciary in Ukraine, and also noted that the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) should be "safeguarded at any cost."

"The judiciary reform must be comprehensive. The Venice Commission of the Council of Europe has been working on this reform in Ukraine for decades already, without real success," Buquicchio said at the Democracy in Action: Zero Corruption Conference on Tuesday.

He stressed that the NABU must be safeguarded at any cost. "Because they have done a good job and they must continue to do their job," the President of the Venice Commission said.

"Vetting the High Council of Justice and selecting new good members is a priority. The High Qualifications Commission is also a priority. But they two are interlinked, and I think it is much more important that the Council is vetted and reformed, in order to select good members of the High Qualifications Commission," Buquicchio said.

According to him, the reform is also urgent, because Ukraine lacks 2,000 judges, and next year there will be another 1,700 judges who will retire by that time.

"This means that the judiciary will operate with half of its personnel. All these issues are urgent, and what I hope that the government and the parliament will do is to accelerate these reforms," he said.

Tags: #reforms #ukraine #venice_commission
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:09 08.06.2021
Venice Commission does not support adopted amendments to bill on inaccurate declaration, law on judiciary, status of judges

Venice Commission does not support adopted amendments to bill on inaccurate declaration, law on judiciary, status of judges

12:07 08.06.2021
Budget of Green Country project to amount to UAH 2 bln - Minister of Natural Resources

Budget of Green Country project to amount to UAH 2 bln - Minister of Natural Resources

10:19 08.06.2021
Ukraine expects NATO to clarify MAP for Ukraine this Dec – Stefanishyna

Ukraine expects NATO to clarify MAP for Ukraine this Dec – Stefanishyna

16:59 05.06.2021
Ukrainian version of 'Google tax' may cause significant inconvenience for consumers of SMEs – ULIE

Ukrainian version of 'Google tax' may cause significant inconvenience for consumers of SMEs – ULIE

14:22 05.06.2021
PGO prevents illegal transfer of large lithium ore deposit in Ukraine

PGO prevents illegal transfer of large lithium ore deposit in Ukraine

15:40 04.06.2021
Permanent intl media monitoring mission on disinformation about Ukraine, Ukrainian diaspora starts working

Permanent intl media monitoring mission on disinformation about Ukraine, Ukrainian diaspora starts working

11:48 04.06.2021
Cabinet plans to introduce activities plan to Rada in late June - first dpty PM

Cabinet plans to introduce activities plan to Rada in late June - first dpty PM

10:39 04.06.2021
Ukraine sees uptick in new COVID-19 cases, 95 deaths in past 24 hours - Health Ministry

Ukraine sees uptick in new COVID-19 cases, 95 deaths in past 24 hours - Health Ministry

10:33 04.06.2021
EU calls on Russia to immediately stop fuelling conflict in Donbas, pledges its unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity

EU calls on Russia to immediately stop fuelling conflict in Donbas, pledges its unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity

10:49 03.06.2021
Ukraine, Georgia may agree on mutual recognition of documents on COVID-19 vaccination – PM

Ukraine, Georgia may agree on mutual recognition of documents on COVID-19 vaccination – PM

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Klitschko regards searches at municipal enterprises in Kyiv as political corruption

Zelensky looking forward to meeting Biden in Washington in July – Twitter

Zelensky, Biden to hold phone conversation on Monday evening

Prytula remains in politics, but leaves Holos party

Berlin expects extension of agreement on Russian gas transit via Ukraine

LATEST

Klitschko regards searches at municipal enterprises in Kyiv as political corruption

Zelensky looking forward to meeting Biden in Washington in July – Twitter

President's Office proposes to involve journalists, social activists in discussion of Nord Stream 2

Zelensky, Biden to hold phone conversation on Monday evening

Prytula remains in politics, but leaves Holos party

UIA suspends resumption of flights to Poland

Berlin expects extension of agreement on Russian gas transit via Ukraine

Kyivstar announces admission of students for internships, employs 50% of STARt Yourself alumni

Zelensky signs law banning free distribution of plastic bags

Court in the Netherlands starts considering case on downed MH17 on the merits

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD