Venice Commission President urges to accelerate judiciary reforms in Ukraine

President of the European Commission for Democracy through Law (Venice Commission) Gianni Buquicchio called for accelerating the reform of the judiciary in Ukraine, and also noted that the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) should be "safeguarded at any cost."

"The judiciary reform must be comprehensive. The Venice Commission of the Council of Europe has been working on this reform in Ukraine for decades already, without real success," Buquicchio said at the Democracy in Action: Zero Corruption Conference on Tuesday.

He stressed that the NABU must be safeguarded at any cost. "Because they have done a good job and they must continue to do their job," the President of the Venice Commission said.

"Vetting the High Council of Justice and selecting new good members is a priority. The High Qualifications Commission is also a priority. But they two are interlinked, and I think it is much more important that the Council is vetted and reformed, in order to select good members of the High Qualifications Commission," Buquicchio said.

According to him, the reform is also urgent, because Ukraine lacks 2,000 judges, and next year there will be another 1,700 judges who will retire by that time.

"This means that the judiciary will operate with half of its personnel. All these issues are urgent, and what I hope that the government and the parliament will do is to accelerate these reforms," he said.