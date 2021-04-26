Kyiv, 10 regions placed in 'red' zone of epidemic danger – Health Ministry

The highest "red" level of epidemiological danger was registered in Kyiv and 10 out of 24 regions of Ukraine, as of Sunday, which provides for the most stringent quarantine restrictions.

The table of indicator values on regions with a significant spread of coronavirus infection COVID-19 as of April 25 published on the website of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine says.

According to the Ministry of Health, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhia, Kyiv, Lviv, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Khmelnytsky, Chernihiv regions are placed in the "red zone".

The "orange zone" includes 9 regions out of 24: Vinnytsia, Volyn, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kirovohrad, Luhansk, Rivne, Ternopil and Cherkasy regions.

The "yellow zone" includes five regions: Zakarpattia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Odesa, Kherson and Chernivtsi. The yellow level of epidemiological danger is basic at the national level.

Over the past two weeks, compared to April 11, Zakarpattia, Odesa and Chernivtsi regions have moved from the "red" to the "yellow" zones, that is, the epidemic situation in them has significantly improved, at the same time, Poltava region has moved from the "orange" to "red" zone - the situationhas become worse there.