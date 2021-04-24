Ukraine supports Moldovan President in striving to defend rule of law – Kuleba

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has expressed support for Moldovan President Maia Sandu in her efforts to legally defend the rule of law.

"Ukraine values a stable, pro-European Moldova. We fully support the democratically elected Maia Sandu & Moldovan people in their efforts to use legal means to defend the rule of law, prevent undermining of Moldova's constitutional order, reforms & European choice," Kuleba wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

As reported, Moldova's parliamentary majority decided to dismiss Constitutional Court President Domnica Manole.

Manole's dismissal was favored by 53 deputies out of the 68 in attendance. Deputies from the pro-presidential Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) and the Platform DA party walked out in protest at the vote.

Earlier, the parliament had approved a political declaration expressing no-confidence in three CC members "who broke their oath by ruling that there were reasons for the dissolution of the parliament."

Under the constitution, "Constitutional Court judges are irreplaceable throughout their term, independent and submit to the Constitution only."

On April 15 the court ruled that the parliament may be dissolved. Under the ruling, President Maia Sandu must sign a dissolution decree and set a date for early elections.