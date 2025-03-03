Facts

20:48 03.03.2025

Trump to hold meeting on next steps to end war in Ukraine, incl possible aid freeze

2 min read
Trump to hold meeting on next steps to end war in Ukraine, incl possible aid freeze

US President Donald Trump will hold a meeting on Monday to discuss next steps in the war in Ukraine, including a possible suspension of US military aid, Axios reported, citing an US official and a source familiar with the meeting.

It is noted that Trump and his allies have been piling pressure on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after their disastrous Oval Office meeting last week. Suspending military aid would damage Ukraine's ability to defend itself against Russia's invasion and further weaken Ukraine's leverage as Trump pushes for peace talks.

As reported, Trump commented on Zelenskyy's statement that the end of the war is still a long way off, calling it "the worst statement that could have been made."

"America will not put up with it for much longer! It is what I was saying, this guy doesn't want there to be Peace as long as he has America's backing," Trump said on Truth Monday.

Zelenskyy said after the meeting in London that an agreement to end the war is still a long, long way off when he answered journalists' questions about the new plan for Europe and Ukraine and whether Ukraine is ready to accept the border beyond the line of contact and the lifting of sanctions against Russia as part of this new plan.

"Today we are talking about the first steps and therefore, until they are on paper, I... would not like to talk about them in great detail. No one has started all these steps. Peace that we will envisage in the future must be fair, honest, and most importantly - a sustainable peace," the Ukrainian president emphasized.

He added that this peace must be "very, very specific with very, very specific security guarantees and with very specific bearers of these security guarantees," as well as with specific responsibility for the volume of assistance and presence for guarantees.

Tags: #support #trump

MORE ABOUT

18:02 03.03.2025
Trump: We should spend less time worrying about Putin so that we don’t end up like Europe

Trump: We should spend less time worrying about Putin so that we don’t end up like Europe

18:01 03.03.2025
Merz calls White House scandal 'deliberate escalation' – media

Merz calls White House scandal 'deliberate escalation' – media

17:37 03.03.2025
Trump calls himself the only President who gave none of Ukraine’s land to Putin’s Russia

Trump calls himself the only President who gave none of Ukraine’s land to Putin’s Russia

11:12 03.03.2025
Trudeau: I support Zelenskyy, he claimed Putin as liar, criminal at Oval Office

Trudeau: I support Zelenskyy, he claimed Putin as liar, criminal at Oval Office

09:16 03.03.2025
Trump to hold meeting on suspension of aid to Ukraine

Trump to hold meeting on suspension of aid to Ukraine

16:56 01.03.2025
Norway intends to increase support for Ukraine

Norway intends to increase support for Ukraine

16:02 01.03.2025
Italy to contribute EUR13 mln to Ukraine Energy Support Fund

Italy to contribute EUR13 mln to Ukraine Energy Support Fund

14:47 01.03.2025
Australia supports Ukraine in difficult times

Australia supports Ukraine in difficult times

14:41 01.03.2025
New Zealand remains steadfast in its support for Ukraine – PM

New Zealand remains steadfast in its support for Ukraine – PM

12:16 01.03.2025
Zelenskyy hopes for restoration of relations with Trump for sake of strong relations between peoples of Ukraine and US

Zelenskyy hopes for restoration of relations with Trump for sake of strong relations between peoples of Ukraine and US

HOT NEWS

Ukraine very much hope on US support on path to peace

AFU General Staff: Enemy most active in Pokrovsk and Kursk directions

Either Ukraine earns from subsoil together with partners, or subsoils are seized by Russians – Ukrainian Agri Council head

Von der Leyen to write to EU leaders on Tues to outline plan to 'Rearm Europe': Lasting peace built on strength

Costa: EU ready to work with partners on peace plan for Ukraine

LATEST

Zelenskyy briefs Baltic leaders on yesterday's summit

Trump administration may block $30 bln of USAI arms supply to Ukraine

London says several ceasefire options in Ukraine on the table – media

Ukraine very much hope on US support on path to peace

Fico threatens to block EU summit over Ukraine's suspension of gas transit to Europe

Poroshenko: Good relations between Ukraine and US in interests of both sides

AFU General Staff: Enemy most active in Pokrovsk and Kursk directions

Energy Ministry does not know who from IAEA ends up at Zaporizhia NPP after rotation not coordinated with Ukraine

Tajani considers it premature to discuss ceasefire in Ukraine proposed by Macron – media

Nova Poshta launches second solar power plant in Kyiv

AD