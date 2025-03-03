Trump to hold meeting on next steps to end war in Ukraine, incl possible aid freeze

US President Donald Trump will hold a meeting on Monday to discuss next steps in the war in Ukraine, including a possible suspension of US military aid, Axios reported, citing an US official and a source familiar with the meeting.

It is noted that Trump and his allies have been piling pressure on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after their disastrous Oval Office meeting last week. Suspending military aid would damage Ukraine's ability to defend itself against Russia's invasion and further weaken Ukraine's leverage as Trump pushes for peace talks.

As reported, Trump commented on Zelenskyy's statement that the end of the war is still a long way off, calling it "the worst statement that could have been made."

"America will not put up with it for much longer! It is what I was saying, this guy doesn't want there to be Peace as long as he has America's backing," Trump said on Truth Monday.

Zelenskyy said after the meeting in London that an agreement to end the war is still a long, long way off when he answered journalists' questions about the new plan for Europe and Ukraine and whether Ukraine is ready to accept the border beyond the line of contact and the lifting of sanctions against Russia as part of this new plan.

"Today we are talking about the first steps and therefore, until they are on paper, I... would not like to talk about them in great detail. No one has started all these steps. Peace that we will envisage in the future must be fair, honest, and most importantly - a sustainable peace," the Ukrainian president emphasized.

He added that this peace must be "very, very specific with very, very specific security guarantees and with very specific bearers of these security guarantees," as well as with specific responsibility for the volume of assistance and presence for guarantees.