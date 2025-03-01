Norway intends to increase support for Ukraine

The Norwegian government will propose to the parliament to increase support for Ukraine, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said.

"Today I can say that soon we will turn to the Storting (the Norwegian parliament) with a proposal to increase support," Støre said in an interview with the public broadcaster NRK on Saturday.

The Norwegian prime minister will be at a summit convened by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Sunday.

According to Støre, one should not draw a clear conclusion from what happened in Washington during the visit of the Ukrainian delegation.

"Yesterday I heard that he (Volodymyr Zelenskyy) still emphasizes the importance of relations with the United States and wants to find a way forward," the Norwegian prime minister said.

"We have had five or six weeks with Trump as president. I think we still need to work on understanding the consequences of the style, the game and the words that they use," Støre said.

The Norwegian parliament has agreed to spend a total of 35 billion Norwegian kroner ($3.12 billion) on military and civilian support for Ukraine in 2025.