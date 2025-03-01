Facts

16:56 01.03.2025

Norway intends to increase support for Ukraine

1 min read
Norway intends to increase support for Ukraine

The Norwegian government will propose to the parliament to increase support for Ukraine, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said.

"Today I can say that soon we will turn to the Storting (the Norwegian parliament) with a proposal to increase support," Støre said in an interview with the public broadcaster NRK on Saturday.

The Norwegian prime minister will be at a summit convened by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Sunday.

According to Støre, one should not draw a clear conclusion from what happened in Washington during the visit of the Ukrainian delegation.

"Yesterday I heard that he (Volodymyr Zelenskyy) still emphasizes the importance of relations with the United States and wants to find a way forward," the Norwegian prime minister said.

"We have had five or six weeks with Trump as president. I think we still need to work on understanding the consequences of the style, the game and the words that they use," Støre said.

The Norwegian parliament has agreed to spend a total of 35 billion Norwegian kroner ($3.12 billion) on military and civilian support for Ukraine in 2025.

Tags: #support #ukraine #norway

MORE ABOUT

16:47 01.03.2025
Ukraine, IMF reach staff-level agreement on EFF seventh review

Ukraine, IMF reach staff-level agreement on EFF seventh review

16:02 01.03.2025
Italy to contribute EUR13 mln to Ukraine Energy Support Fund

Italy to contribute EUR13 mln to Ukraine Energy Support Fund

14:47 01.03.2025
Australia supports Ukraine in difficult times

Australia supports Ukraine in difficult times

14:41 01.03.2025
New Zealand remains steadfast in its support for Ukraine – PM

New Zealand remains steadfast in its support for Ukraine – PM

11:28 01.03.2025
We will stand by Ukraine for as long as it takes – Stubb

We will stand by Ukraine for as long as it takes – Stubb

11:22 01.03.2025
Britain and Turkey discuss war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London

Britain and Turkey discuss war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London

18:56 27.02.2025
Australian Minderoo Foundation announces $3.13 mln aid to Ukraine

Australian Minderoo Foundation announces $3.13 mln aid to Ukraine

17:46 27.02.2025
Japan's Ambassador to Ukraine confirms Tokyo to continue efforts to create intl compensation mechanism

Japan's Ambassador to Ukraine confirms Tokyo to continue efforts to create intl compensation mechanism

13:42 27.02.2025
France starts talks with Ukraine on mineral development earlier than USA – Defense Minister

France starts talks with Ukraine on mineral development earlier than USA – Defense Minister

11:08 26.02.2025
Trump says Ukraine deal could bring trillion dollar benefits – media

Trump says Ukraine deal could bring trillion dollar benefits – media

HOT NEWS

Russia attacks Odesa region with strike drones, one person dies

Zelenskyy and Starmer to meet on Saturday – media

Ukraine wants peace and negotiations, but with security guarantees – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy meets with Ukrainian community in USA

Ukraine will move to diplomacy after the US provides security guarantees - Zelenskyy

LATEST

Zelenskyy thanks America and Trump for visit, stresses need for just and lasting peace

Costa and von der Leyen to Zelenskyy: You will never be alone

Russia attacks Odesa region with strike drones, one person dies

URCS volunteers evacuate hospital patients after Russian drone attack on Kharkiv

Kallas: We will strengthen our support for Ukraine so that it can continue to repel aggressor

Zelenskyy and Starmer to meet on Saturday – media

Costa calls Zelenskyy to express support - source

Meloni: Immediate summit between US, Europeans and allies needed

Zelenskyy arrives to UK

Ukraine wants peace and negotiations, but with security guarantees – Zelenskyy

AD