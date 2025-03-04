Facts

20:47 04.03.2025

Zelenskyy on European Commission's decision to protect Europe: For us, this is primarily additional air defense

Zelenskyy on European Commission's decision to protect Europe: For us, this is primarily additional air defense

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed the European Commission's decision, which will help strengthen support for Ukraine.

"There is very important news from the European Commission regarding significant funds for the defense of Europe. For us, this is primarily additional air defense - additional systems, additional missiles, additional opportunities to protect our cities and villages, and our positions. And all this creates a good additional basis for working to end the war," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Tuesday.

He added that Ukraine will continue consultations, and there will be new joint steps with partners.

"We know that the Russians have not changed their positions and demands regarding Ukraine. They will demand a reduction in our army, they will want a legal renunciation of our territories, and also a significant political deformation of Ukraine with a weakening of the Ukrainian Constitution," the president noted.

However, according to him, as long as "we all stand together and strong in Ukraine, as long as we are here, no one will succeed - peace will be worthy."

As reported, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen named five points of the ReArm Europe plan, which will allow mobilizing about EUR 800 billion in European defense spending and will help strengthen support for Ukraine.

 

