Trudeau: I support Zelenskyy, he claimed Putin as liar, criminal at Oval Office

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, commenting on the meeting of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with the U.S. administration at the Oval Office, supported the Ukrainian leader.

In a media briefing following the Ukraine summit in London on Sunday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated that in 2014, Russia decided to invade Ukraine, occupy Crimea, and take control of parts of eastern Ukraine. As a result, Russia was expelled from the G7. He added that in 2022, Russia broke the existing ceasefire and launched an invasion of Ukraine, initially aiming to capture Kyiv in three days and the entire country in three weeks, but this plan failed.

Trudeau emphasized that Russia continues to attempt to seize more territory in Ukraine and suggested that the war could end immediately if Russia decided to halt its illegal invasion.

Trudeau further mentioned that, during a meeting at the Oval Office on Friday, President Zelenskyy had stated that Vladimir Putin was a liar and a criminal, and that he could not be trusted to honor any agreements, given his history of violating them. The Prime Minister expressed his full support for Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the people of Ukraine.

During the summit, Trudeau announced new sanctions against 10 individuals and 21 entities, including paramilitary organizations and their leaders, to help counter Russia’s use of third-party organizations and countries to advance its political and military goals in Ukraine. To date, Canada has imposed sanctions on more than 3,000 individuals and entities involved in Russia’s aggression.

Trudeau also highlighted Canada’s leadership in supporting Ukraine since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, which includes nearly $20 billion in multifaceted assistance, ranging from military assistance – such as armored vehicles and unmanned technology – to humanitarian and financial assistance aimed at Ukraine’s recovery and reconstruction.