11:06 23.04.2021

Virastiuk officially declared winner in by-election in 87th constituency - OPORA

The Central Election Commission has officially recognized the victory of representative of the Servant of the People party Vasyl Virastiuk in the by-election to parliament, the OPORA Civil Network reported on Thursday.

"Vasyl Virastiuk was officially elected MP. The CEC established the election results in constituency No. 87 and recognized the candidate from the Servant of the People party Vasyl Virastiuk as the elected MP of Ukraine," OPORA said on Twitter.

It notes that according to the protocol of the district election commission, he won 15,536 votes.

As reported, the representative of the Servant of the People party Vasyl Virastiuk won in constituency No. 87 in the by-election to parliament, gaining 31.25% of the vote. His rivals, representative of the For the Future party Oleksandr Shevchenko, and representative of the All-Ukrainian Association Svoboda Ruslan Koshulynsky, gained 29.69% and, accordingly, 28.86%. The Central Election Commission of Ukraine recognized the elections in the constituency as valid at a meeting on April 5.

Prior to that, Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Court considered several cases in relation to decisions on the recount of votes at 20 polling stations, which were made by district election commission 87 when establishing the voting results in the by-election to the Rada, held on March 28. All considered cases were opened on the claims of the candidate Shevchenko. In most cases (for six precincts), the decision of the court of first instance - the actions of the district election commission to be recognized as legitimate, the plaintiff to completely refuse to satisfy the claims. These decisions were appealed.

Subsequently, Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Administrative Court declared unlawful and canceled all resolutions of DEC No. 87 on recognizing voting at five polling stations as invalid. The civil network OPORA reported that on some of them, as a result of a recount of votes, a discrepancy was found in the number of ballots for candidate Shevchenko.

On April 16, the CEC accepted for processing the protocol of the district election commission No. 87 with the note "Updated". Head of the commission Oleh Didenko said, there are two court cases regarding the preparation of an updated protocol by the district commission.

 

