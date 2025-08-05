Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:12 05.08.2025

European Solidarity initiates bill on resuming competitive selection of prosecutors to PGO

2 min read
European Solidarity initiates bill on resuming competitive selection of prosecutors to PGO
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/ivanna.klympushtsintsadze

The European Solidarity faction is initiating a bill on resuming competitive selection of prosecutors to the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO), a faction member and chairperson of the parliamentary committee on Ukraine's integration into the European Union Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze has said.

"We... will submit it for registration [to the Verkhovna Rada] by the end of today," Klympush-Tsintsadze said at a briefing on Tuesday.

She said the competitive selection of prosecutors for the PGO was canceled by the law adopted by the Verkhovna Rada on the liquidation of the independence of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO).

"This law proposed and put into effect that prosecutors can be de facto arbitrarily dismissed through the reorganization of certain divisions of the Prosecutor General's Office... This thing actually returned us to the times of Yanukovych... that is, today the rules for the selection of prosecutors and their dismissal in the Prosecutor General's Office are the same as those that existed in Ukraine before 2014," the committee's head said.

According to the MP, the presidential bill on the restoration of the independence of the SAPO and NABU, which was adopted by the Verkhovna Rada last week, did not include a provision on the competitive selection of prosecutors for the PGO.

She also said the European Union has already credited Ukraine with the selection of prosecutors for the PGO on a competitive basis as a fulfilled obligation. "However, today this thing has been destroyed and we are trying to return it to our legal field," Klympush-Tsintsadze said.

Tags: #prosecutors #bill #parliament #competition

MORE ABOUT

15:42 04.08.2025
Eurosolidarity has submitted a bill that significantly restricts extrajudicial searches: only in cases of particularly serious crimes or corruption

Eurosolidarity has submitted a bill that significantly restricts extrajudicial searches: only in cases of particularly serious crimes or corruption

15:25 04.08.2025
Rada initiates changes to legislation to combat discrimination

Rada initiates changes to legislation to combat discrimination

21:07 31.07.2025
Stefanchuk proposes to regulate issue of online broadcasts of parliamentary sessions under Parliament's Rules of Procedure

Stefanchuk proposes to regulate issue of online broadcasts of parliamentary sessions under Parliament's Rules of Procedure

15:54 31.07.2025
Zelenskyy signs law on restoring independence of NABU, SAPO

Zelenskyy signs law on restoring independence of NABU, SAPO

16:23 30.07.2025
Servant of the People faction backs presidential bill on NABU/SAPO - faction spokeswoman

Servant of the People faction backs presidential bill on NABU/SAPO - faction spokeswoman

13:57 30.07.2025
NABU: 71 current and former MPs served with notices of suspicion from 2016 to 2025

NABU: 71 current and former MPs served with notices of suspicion from 2016 to 2025

16:49 28.07.2025
Batkivshchyna to register alternative bill on strengthening NABU and SAPO powers

Batkivshchyna to register alternative bill on strengthening NABU and SAPO powers

12:21 25.07.2025
Rada to consider draft law on strengthening powers of NABU and SAPO on July 31 – Stefanchuk

Rada to consider draft law on strengthening powers of NABU and SAPO on July 31 – Stefanchuk

20:15 24.07.2025
Presidential bill on powers of NABU/SAPO appears on Rada website

Presidential bill on powers of NABU/SAPO appears on Rada website

20:13 24.07.2025
NABU, SAPO state bill introduced by Zelenskyy restores all their powers and guarantees of independence

NABU, SAPO state bill introduced by Zelenskyy restores all their powers and guarantees of independence

HOT NEWS

Svyrydenko on call with Bessent: US-Ukrainian Investment Fund task is to launch first three projects within 18 months

Rutte informs Zelenskyy about work with countries that are ready to join initiative to purchase US weapons

Russians at front use tactic of 'thousand cuts' – Syrsky

Aid packages under PURL approved by SACEUR, their contents are not disclosed – NATO official

Croatia to allocate its share to support Ukrainian soldiers – Zelenskyy after call with Plenković

LATEST

Russia may consider halting airstrikes on Ukraine in exchange for lifting secondary sanctions

Shmyhal discusses defense industry cooperation with Canadian, Slovenian counterparts

Ukraine, Greece to work on implementation of transport, logistics corridors development in South-Eastern Europe – Zelenskyy

Svyrydenko on call with Bessent: US-Ukrainian Investment Fund task is to launch first three projects within 18 months

Rutte informs Zelenskyy about work with countries that are ready to join initiative to purchase US weapons

Russians at front use tactic of 'thousand cuts' – Syrsky

Russia helps DPRK modernize nuclear weapons carriers – Budanov

Aid packages under PURL approved by SACEUR, their contents are not disclosed – NATO official

Croatia to allocate its share to support Ukrainian soldiers – Zelenskyy after call with Plenković

Occupiers trying to gain foothold in Rodynske to capture Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad – DeepState

AD
AD