Facts
19:09 21.05.2025

Ukraine working on reforms necessary for accession to European Union, NATO – Korniyenko

 Ukraine is working on reforms necessary for accession to the European Union and NATO, First Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Oleksandr Korniyenko said.

"Our state continues to work on reforms and other necessary changes that we need to join the EU, NATO and other international organizations," Korniyenko said at a meeting of representatives of factions and groups of the Verkhovna Rada with a delegation of the Rapporteur Group on Democracy (GR-DEM) of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe in Kyiv.

As reported by the press service of the Verkhovna Rada apparatus, Korniyenko noted the significant role of the Council of Europe in supporting Ukraine at the interparliamentary, intergovernmental and interregional levels, as well as in the process of adapting Ukrainian legislation to European standards in the context of accession to the EU.

In addition, Korniyenko stressed the importance of Ukraine's cooperation with the Council of Europe on the return of Ukrainian children deported and illegally displaced by Russia.

"This is confirmed by the Council of Europe's accession to the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children and the appointment of the Special Envoy of the Secretary General of the Council of Europe for Children in Ukraine," Korniyenko said.

He recalled that in April the Verkhovna Rada adopted as a basis a draft law that establishes liability for illegal displacement, deportation, unjustified delay in the repatriation of a child, recruitment and use of a child for military purposes (including for participation in hostilities) by a representative of a foreign state.

The first deputy chairman also noted the exceptional importance of the Council of Europe's work on the creation of a Special Tribunal for Russia's Crime of Aggression against Ukraine and the Register of War Damage, noting the broad international political support for these initiatives. According to him, the establishment of the Special Tribunal is an extremely important step towards establishing justice for the Ukrainian people, who have suffered significant suffering and losses as a result of Russian aggression, even if the process of bringing the perpetrators to justice will not be quick.

Korniyenko also noted the importance of the Council of Europe Action Plan for Ukraine for 2023-2026 as a tool for reform and recovery, covering justice, media, protection of children and internally displaced persons.

Tags: #reforms #gr #parliament

