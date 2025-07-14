Interfax-Ukraine
Specialized committee proposes Rada suspend Ottawa Convention for Ukraine

The Parliamentary Committee on Foreign Policy and Interparliamentary Cooperation recommended that the Verkhovna Rada suspend the Ottawa Convention for Ukraine, Head of the committee Oleksandr Merezhko (Servant of the People faction) said.

"We considered and supported bill On the suspension of the Convention on the Prohibition of the use, stockpiling, production and transfer of anti-personnel mines and on their destruction for Ukraine. We recommended that the Verkhovna Rada adopt this draft law as a basis and in its entirety," Merezhko told Interfax-Ukraine on Monday following the committee meeting.

According to the MP, the adoption of the law will strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities.

