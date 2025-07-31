Stefanchuk proposes to regulate issue of online broadcasts of parliamentary sessions under Parliament's Rules of Procedure

Chairman of the Ukrainian Parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk proposed to regulate the issue of online broadcasts of plenary sessions in accordance with the law on the Rules of Procedure of the Verkhovna Rada.

"No one is against continuing to open broadcasts in parliament. But my proposal is to do it correctly. And together with my colleague Yurchyshyn [Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Freedom of Speech Yaroslav Yurchyshyn from the Holos faction] and the committee today, we have a real vision of how to do this in accordance with the Rules of Procedure," Stefanchuk said at a plenary session of parliament on Thursday in response to a proposal to vote for a live broadcast of further sessions of the legislative body.

He explained that in accordance with the Rules of Procedure of the Verkhovna Rada, it is necessary to make changes to two resolutions.

The Chairman said that today he put to the vote the issue of online broadcasting of the plenary session on the restoration of the independence of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO), since this was a proposal of the Conciliation Council of Heads of Factions and Committees.

As reported, the plenary session of the parliament on Thursday was broadcast live on the YouTube channel of the Verkhovna Rada.