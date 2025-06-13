National Security Committee recommends Rada to amend law on one-time cash assistance to dependents of deceased serviceman

The Parliamentary Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence recommended that the Verkhovna Rada adopt at second reading and as a whole the draft law on amendments to the law On social and legal protection of servicemen and members of their families regarding the appointment and receipt of one-time cash assistance to the dependents of a deceased serviceman, committee member Iryna Friz (European Solidarity faction) said.

"Draft law No. 13129 clarifies the provisions of Article 16-1 of the law On social and legal protection of military personnel and members of their families. The proposed changes establish that family members of deceased persons include their dependents who are entitled to a pension in the event of loss of a breadwinner in accordance with the law On pension provision for persons discharged from military service and certain other persons for a deceased serviceman, conscript or reservist," Friz told Interfax-Ukraine on Friday.

The MP also said the committee eliminated the shortcomings, taking into account the comments of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to draft law No. 12066 on amendments to certain laws on the creation and functioning of the Unified State Register of Military Personnel and improving the procedure for maintaining military records, and recommended that the Verkhovna Rada adopt it in its entirety.

As reported, on December 18, 2024, the Verkhovna Rada adopted in the second reading and as a whole draft law No. 12066, but the president did not sign it and returned it to the Verkhovna Rada for re-consideration with his proposals.

According to the head of state, it is necessary, in particular, to bring the provisions of the law into line with the requirements of the law On public electronic registries, as well as to process its provisions taking into account the fact that information about certain categories of military personnel is a state secret.