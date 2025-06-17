Parliament introduces criminal liability for deportation of children

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has introduced criminal liability for deportation, unjustified delay in the repatriation of children.

As reported by a correspondent of Interfax-Ukraine, a total of 252 MPs voted for relevant bill No. 12170 at the plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada on Tuesday.

According to the initiator of the bill, Deputy Chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada Olena Kondratiuk, this law is crucial for the irreversible and fair punishment of all those involved in the abduction of Ukrainian children by Russia, their "re-education" and militarization.

"This is also a real contribution of the parliament to the international initiative of the President of Ukraine #BringKidsBackUA," Kondratiuk said on Facebook.

She noted that, according to the law, the Criminal Code is supplemented with such clearly defined manifestations of war crimes against children as deportation, illegal movement; unjustified delay in the repatriation of children; recruitment and use of a child to participate in an armed conflict, military (combat) operations.

The MP said that for each of these criminal acts, which violate the Geneva Conventions and Additional Protocols, criminal liability is provided – from eight to 12 years of imprisonment.

"The entry into force of the law will significantly facilitate the work of law enforcement agencies in bringing specific Russian officials and all persons involved to justice for each of the outlined crimes against Ukrainian children. This will also significantly simplify our work in the international arena in applying personal sanctions against Russian war criminals," the deputy chairperson said.