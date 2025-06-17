Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:40 17.06.2025

Parliament introduces criminal liability for deportation of children

2 min read
Parliament introduces criminal liability for deportation of children

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has introduced criminal liability for deportation, unjustified delay in the repatriation of children.

As reported by a correspondent of Interfax-Ukraine, a total of 252 MPs voted for relevant bill No. 12170 at the plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada on Tuesday.

According to the initiator of the bill, Deputy Chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada Olena Kondratiuk, this law is crucial for the irreversible and fair punishment of all those involved in the abduction of Ukrainian children by Russia, their "re-education" and militarization.

"This is also a real contribution of the parliament to the international initiative of the President of Ukraine #BringKidsBackUA," Kondratiuk said on Facebook.

She noted that, according to the law, the Criminal Code is supplemented with such clearly defined manifestations of war crimes against children as deportation, illegal movement; unjustified delay in the repatriation of children; recruitment and use of a child to participate in an armed conflict, military (combat) operations.

The MP said that for each of these criminal acts, which violate the Geneva Conventions and Additional Protocols, criminal liability is provided – from eight to 12 years of imprisonment.

"The entry into force of the law will significantly facilitate the work of law enforcement agencies in bringing specific Russian officials and all persons involved to justice for each of the outlined crimes against Ukrainian children. This will also significantly simplify our work in the international arena in applying personal sanctions against Russian war criminals," the deputy chairperson said.

Tags: #children #deportation #parliament

MORE ABOUT

17:25 16.06.2025
Russia offered Ukraine to swap taken out Ukrainian children for Russian POWs – Zelenskyy

Russia offered Ukraine to swap taken out Ukrainian children for Russian POWs – Zelenskyy

19:32 13.06.2025
National Security Committee recommends Rada to amend law on one-time cash assistance to dependents of deceased serviceman

National Security Committee recommends Rada to amend law on one-time cash assistance to dependents of deceased serviceman

20:46 11.06.2025
Uzbekistan received a group of Ukrainian children for rest and rehabilitation

Uzbekistan received a group of Ukrainian children for rest and rehabilitation

17:18 11.06.2025
In Donetsk region, 168 children remain directly in combat zone – authorities

In Donetsk region, 168 children remain directly in combat zone – authorities

19:52 10.06.2025
Resolution on Stefanishyna dismissal from Dpty PM, Justice Minister post registered in Rada

Resolution on Stefanishyna dismissal from Dpty PM, Justice Minister post registered in Rada

20:56 03.06.2025
Parliament adopts law on factoring

Parliament adopts law on factoring

18:59 28.05.2025
Eleven more Ukrainian children rescued from TOT – Yermak

Eleven more Ukrainian children rescued from TOT – Yermak

20:14 26.05.2025
Ombudsman tells about difficulties of issuing passports to pupils of Kyiv rehabilitation center evacuated to Germany

Ombudsman tells about difficulties of issuing passports to pupils of Kyiv rehabilitation center evacuated to Germany

19:09 21.05.2025
Ukraine working on reforms necessary for accession to European Union, NATO – Korniyenko

Ukraine working on reforms necessary for accession to European Union, NATO – Korniyenko

21:10 20.05.2025
USA wants to pay $1,000 to migrants from Ukraine to 'self-deport'

USA wants to pay $1,000 to migrants from Ukraine to 'self-deport'

HOT NEWS

Canada announces aid package for Ukraine worth over $2 bln

As of 18:40 in Kyiv, death of 13 people as result of enemy night attack confirmed – PGO

Klymenko: As of 17:30, twelve people die as aresult of enemy night strikes: 10 in Kyiv, two in Odesa

Kyiv suffers one of deadliest attacks in a year – UN monitoring mission statement

Rada backs Kravchenko's candidacy for Prosecutor General post

LATEST

After massive shelling, MFA calls on world community to take concrete steps to increase pressure on Russia, strengthen Ukraine

Zelenskyy, Carney discuss steps for further diplomatic work with partners

World must react harshly to Russia's open terrorism – Stefanchuk

The URCS is capable of acting as a leader in crisis situations, says Dotsenko

Canada announces aid package for Ukraine worth over $2 bln

As of 18:40 in Kyiv, death of 13 people as result of enemy night attack confirmed – PGO

Zelenskyy intends to discuss additional sanctions against Russia with Canadian PM

Trump leaves G7 summit early, without meeting Zelenskyy – media

Kyivstar, Ministry of Digital Transformation sign memo of cooperation to create LLM

Zelenskyy arrives at G7 summit

AD
AD