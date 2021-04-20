Facts

11:28 20.04.2021

Ukraine passes peak of third COVID-19 wave – Health Ministry

1 min read
Ukraine has passed the peak of the third coronavirus (COVID-19) wave, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said.

"The height of infections is now over. We saw nearly 13,500 fewer cases over the past week than we did the week before. The same happened to hospitalizations, which reduced by 3,500," Stepanov said at a press briefing in Kyiv on Tuesday.

There are 12 regions in the red zone, the minister said, adding that the situation had been the most difficult in Kyiv (about 75% of hospital beds with oxygen supply are occupied), as well as Kyiv region (70%), Odesa region (73%), Sumy region (69.5%), Mykolaiv and Kharkiv regions.

