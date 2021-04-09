Facts

10:08 09.04.2021

U.S. considering sending warships to Black Sea amid Russia-Ukraine tensions – Pentagon rep

1 min read
U.S. considering sending warships to Black Sea amid Russia-Ukraine tensions – Pentagon rep

The United States is considering sending warships into the Black Sea in the next few weeks in a show of support for Ukraine amid Russia's increased military presence on Ukraine's eastern border, a US defense official told CNN Thursday.

The U.S. is required to give 14 days notice of its intention to enter the Black Sea under a 1936 treaty (Montreux Convention Regarding the Regime of the Straits) giving Turkey control of the straits to enter the sea.

It is unclear if a notice has yet been sent, the channel notes.

Although the U.S. does not see the amassing of Russian forces as posturing for an offensive action, the official told CNN that "if something changes we will be ready to respond."

The Pentagon spokesman noted that the U.S. Navy continues to conduct reconnaissance missions in the international airspace over the Black Sea and monitor the activity of the Russian Navy, as well as the movement of troops in Crimea.

Tags: #usa #black_sea #pentagon #crimea
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:16 09.04.2021
U.S. delegation led by Defense Attaché visits JFO zone

U.S. delegation led by Defense Attaché visits JFO zone

13:22 03.04.2021
Presentative of Ukraine's President in Crimea condemns 'persecution of Qırım newspaper editor-in-chief – media

Presentative of Ukraine's President in Crimea condemns 'persecution of Qırım newspaper editor-in-chief – media

17:47 02.04.2021
United States protests illegal conscriptions in Crimea - embassy

United States protests illegal conscriptions in Crimea - embassy

16:27 02.04.2021
Ukraine hopes for U.S. participation in de-occupation of Donbas, Crimea – Kuleba

Ukraine hopes for U.S. participation in de-occupation of Donbas, Crimea – Kuleba

13:09 02.04.2021
Reintegration Ministry asks Rada to finance effective Ukrainian broadcasting to Crimea, Donbas

Reintegration Ministry asks Rada to finance effective Ukrainian broadcasting to Crimea, Donbas

10:24 02.04.2021
U.S. Dept. of State shares Pentagon's concern over escalating tensions in Donbas

U.S. Dept. of State shares Pentagon's concern over escalating tensions in Donbas

09:28 02.04.2021
U.S. secretary of defense assures Kyiv of U.S. support in event of escalation in Donbas - Ukrainian Defense Ministry

U.S. secretary of defense assures Kyiv of U.S. support in event of escalation in Donbas - Ukrainian Defense Ministry

14:44 31.03.2021
New U.S. administration examining ways to expand support for Ukraine, but practice of state guarantees suspended now – U.S. Embassy counselor

New U.S. administration examining ways to expand support for Ukraine, but practice of state guarantees suspended now – U.S. Embassy counselor

14:40 31.03.2021
Ukraine will be a high priority for the administration and there’s no doubt that a call between President Biden and President Zelenskyy will happen - CDA Kristina Kvien

Ukraine will be a high priority for the administration and there’s no doubt that a call between President Biden and President Zelenskyy will happen - CDA Kristina Kvien

14:26 31.03.2021
U.S. Embassy notes importance of Ukraine's transparent selection of new judicial body members

U.S. Embassy notes importance of Ukraine's transparent selection of new judicial body members

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

President's Office plans to hold talk between Zelensky, Macron and Merkel – Zhovkva

Stepanov predicts increase in incidence of COVID-19 to 25,000-30,000 per day during 10 days

Daily COVID-19 cases in Ukraine top 19,000 for second day in row

Zelensky: Govt officials should regularly visit positions of Ukrainian Armed Forces in Donbas

If situation with COVID-19 in Kyiv doesn't improve, lockdown may be extended until May 10 – Klitschko

LATEST

Firefly Research receives NASA SBIR award for solar electric space utility vehicle

President's Office plans to hold talk between Zelensky, Macron and Merkel – Zhovkva

Stepanov predicts increase in incidence of COVID-19 to 25,000-30,000 per day during 10 days

Daily COVID-19 cases in Ukraine top 19,000 for second day in row

Zelensky: Govt officials should regularly visit positions of Ukrainian Armed Forces in Donbas

EC okays draft Council Decision on Common Aviation Area with Ukraine

If situation with COVID-19 in Kyiv doesn't improve, lockdown may be extended until May 10 – Klitschko

Zelensky signs law on all-Ukrainian referendum

Russia's unlikely to invade Ukraine, but we need to be ready for this – expert

Putin in phone talk with Merkel tells about the need for direct dialogue with ORDLO, legal status of Donbas

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD