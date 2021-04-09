U.S. considering sending warships to Black Sea amid Russia-Ukraine tensions – Pentagon rep

The United States is considering sending warships into the Black Sea in the next few weeks in a show of support for Ukraine amid Russia's increased military presence on Ukraine's eastern border, a US defense official told CNN Thursday.

The U.S. is required to give 14 days notice of its intention to enter the Black Sea under a 1936 treaty (Montreux Convention Regarding the Regime of the Straits) giving Turkey control of the straits to enter the sea.

It is unclear if a notice has yet been sent, the channel notes.

Although the U.S. does not see the amassing of Russian forces as posturing for an offensive action, the official told CNN that "if something changes we will be ready to respond."

The Pentagon spokesman noted that the U.S. Navy continues to conduct reconnaissance missions in the international airspace over the Black Sea and monitor the activity of the Russian Navy, as well as the movement of troops in Crimea.