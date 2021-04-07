Commission on manmade disaster, emergency response imposes 'red' level of epidemic danger in Zaporizhia, Khmelnytsky regions from April 9

The State Commission on Environmental Safety, Manmade Disaster and Emergency Response has decided to impose lockdown measures provided for the "red" level of epidemic danger in Zaporizhia and Khmelnytsky regions from April 9, Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine Oleh Nemchinov said.

"Based on the results [of the Wednesday meeting], the state commission decided to impose the 'red' level of the epidemic danger of the spread of COVID-19 in Zaporizhia and Khmelnytsky regions from 00:00 on April 9, 2021. Also apply restrictive anti-epidemic measures provided for the 'red' level of epidemic danger on the territory of Zaporizhia and Khmelnytsky regions," Nemchinov said in his Telegram channel.