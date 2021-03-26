Heads of U.S., EU missions to Ukraine urge to revise bill on resumption of HQCJ work

Head of the EU Delegation to Ukraine Matti Maasikas and U.S. Charge d'Affaires in Ukraine Kristina Kvien met with Head of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Committee on Legal Policy Andriy Kostin and called for the improvement of the bill on the resumption of work of the High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine (HQCJ).

"The U.S. Embassy and the EU Delegation to Ukraine met with Legal Policy Chair Kostin. Improvements needed to the draft law re-establishing the High Qualifications Commission of Judges to ensure the independence of the HQCJ Selection Commission and meaningful role for independent experts," Maasikas wrote on Twitter on Friday.