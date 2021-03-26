Facts

18:41 26.03.2021

Heads of U.S., EU missions to Ukraine urge to revise bill on resumption of HQCJ work

1 min read
Heads of U.S., EU missions to Ukraine urge to revise bill on resumption of HQCJ work

Head of the EU Delegation to Ukraine Matti Maasikas and U.S. Charge d'Affaires in Ukraine Kristina Kvien met with Head of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Committee on Legal Policy Andriy Kostin and called for the improvement of the bill on the resumption of work of the High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine (HQCJ).

"The U.S. Embassy and the EU Delegation to Ukraine met with Legal Policy Chair Kostin. Improvements needed to the draft law re-establishing the High Qualifications Commission of Judges to ensure the independence of the HQCJ Selection Commission and meaningful role for independent experts," Maasikas wrote on Twitter on Friday.

Tags: #kvien #judges #maasikas
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:05 10.03.2021
Congress of Judges elects three of four members of HCJ according to their quota

Congress of Judges elects three of four members of HCJ according to their quota

12:48 08.12.2020
Nearly 500 administrative service centers to be created in Ukraine by mid-2021 - EU ambassador

Nearly 500 administrative service centers to be created in Ukraine by mid-2021 - EU ambassador

14:57 30.09.2020
Adoption of draft law on inland water transport important for implementation of Ukraine-EU association agreement - EU Ambassador to Ukraine

Adoption of draft law on inland water transport important for implementation of Ukraine-EU association agreement - EU Ambassador to Ukraine

15:30 11.09.2020
EU to support Ukraine in ambitions to make economy 'green' – EU ambassador

EU to support Ukraine in ambitions to make economy 'green' – EU ambassador

14:53 18.07.2020
Swearing in of judges appointed by president is priority - Supreme Court head

Swearing in of judges appointed by president is priority - Supreme Court head

16:15 13.05.2020
Adoption of law on banks is vital measure to protect public finance of Ukraine, Ukrainian taxpayers – EU Ambassador

Adoption of law on banks is vital measure to protect public finance of Ukraine, Ukrainian taxpayers – EU Ambassador

16:48 10.04.2020
Completion of adoption of laws on banking sector by Ukraine is vital test – EU ambassador

Completion of adoption of laws on banking sector by Ukraine is vital test – EU ambassador

14:18 08.11.2019
EU ambassador satisfied with Ukraine's pace of business climate improvement

EU ambassador satisfied with Ukraine's pace of business climate improvement

14:54 03.09.2019
Council of Judges of Ukraine convenes extraordinary congress of judges

Council of Judges of Ukraine convenes extraordinary congress of judges

10:16 13.05.2019
Kyiv District Administration court judges fail to appear for qualification appraisal, 34 judges claim illness

Kyiv District Administration court judges fail to appear for qualification appraisal, 34 judges claim illness

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

No Ukrainians among victims of railway disaster in Egypt – Foreign Ministry

Ukraine to continue to take measures to counter Russian aggression, ensure its compensation for all losses – MFA

Four Ukrainian soldiers killed, two wounded amid enemy shelling in Donbas

SBU blocks smuggling scheme of exporting amber: 1,300 kg of stones, 170 kg of jewelry seized

Ukraine to switch to daylight saving time on Sunday

LATEST

Poroshenko, Chinese Ambassador discuss supply of COVID-19 vaccines

No Ukrainians among victims of railway disaster in Egypt – Foreign Ministry

Ukraine to continue to take measures to counter Russian aggression, ensure its compensation for all losses – MFA

Authorization in Diia application will soon be possible by attaching ID-card to smartphone - Digital Transformation Ministry

Four Ukrainian soldiers killed, two wounded amid enemy shelling in Donbas

NACP: Administrative protocol drawn up against Tupytsky, who canceled special session of Constitutional Court

Court appeals to HCJ, PGO due to interference with jury activities during consideration of 'Sheremet case'

SBU blocks smuggling scheme of exporting amber: 1,300 kg of stones, 170 kg of jewelry seized

Ambassador Korniychuk is ready to assist in organizing a road show of Ivano-Frankivsk business in Israel

Some 104 countries open to Ukrainians – Foreign Minister

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD