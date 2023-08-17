Maasikas: No one can name exact date when Ukraine to become EU member but country has broken many European records in terms of integration pace

Nobody knows the exact date when Ukraine will become a member of the EU but Ukraine has already broken many European records in terms of the pace of integration and will be able to break more, Head of the EU Delegation to Ukraine Matti Maasikas has said at a panel discussion on Thursday.

To the question when exactly Ukraine will become an EU member, he said that currently no one can name any exact date.

Maasikas also said that the pace of EU integration will largely depend on the candidate country or the negotiating country. When the negotiations start, the roadmap will be very clear. It is necessary to adopt EU legislation, EU norms. Ukraine has already broken many European records in terms of the pace of integration into the EU, he said and expressed confidence that the country will be able to break even more records.