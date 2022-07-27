Facts

15:38 27.07.2022

EU Ambassador hopes for early appointment of SAPO Head

EU Ambassador hopes for early appointment of SAPO Head

Head of the EU Delegation to Ukraine Matti Maasikas congratulated Andriy Kostin on his appointment to the post of Prosecutor General of Ukraine and expressed hope for the imminent appointment of the head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO).

"Congratulate Andryi Kostin on his nomination to the post of Prosecutor General of Ukraine. EU Delegation in UA and myself cooperated closely with him on the justice reform. Will continue by cooperating on Russian war crimes. And, looking forward to the nomination of the SAPO Head soon," Maasikas said on Twitter Wednesday.

