EU Ambassador: Missile attack on Vinnytsia another act of Russia's targeting of civilians in Ukraine

The missile attack on Vinnytsia on Thursday is another act of Russia's targeting of civilians in Ukraine, Head of the EU Delegation to Ukraine Matti Maasikas has said.

"Today's missile attack in the center in Vinnytsia is another act of Russia's increasing targeting of civilians in Ukraine. All these crimes will be thoroughly investigated and perpetrators will be brought to justice. The EU is cooperating closely with Ukrainian authorities on it," he said on Twitter.