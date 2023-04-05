Facts

12:51 05.04.2023

Even in wartime Ukraine continues making progress on anti-corruption reforms – Maasikas

2 min read

Even during the war, Ukraine continues making progress in anti-corruption reforms, and the implementation of the new state anti-corruption program will show the government's commitment to strengthening anti-corruption bodies and the rule of law, Head of the European Union Delegation to Ukraine Matti Maasikas has said.

The ambassador said at an event dedicated to the presentation of the state anti-corruption program for 2023-2025 that obviously, the aggressor country has failed, Ukraine is winning the fight for freedom and democracy on the battlefield, as well as securing its institutional and administrative strength through reforms. Ukraine has already come a long way in addressing the issue of corruption by establishing independent anti-corruption bodies after the Revolution of Dignity closing the space for corruption, promoting judicial reform and digitalization.

The EU also sees a constant desire of Ukraine for reforms in all possible sectors. And the results of these reforms have already been recognized, Ukraine is obviously on the way to EU membership, and international and financial institutions are providing financial assistance, he added.

According to the ambassador, the adoption of the anti-corruption strategy last year and the state anti-corruption program in March are another clear proof that Ukraine is moving forward at the strategic political level.

Maasikas said that he really appreciates the leadership of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) in developing this program in a very inclusive process involving all stakeholders. The adopted program is very detailed, the program is trustworthy, it establishes standards for other countries, Maasikas said.

At the same time, he said that the program could have been adopted faster, but now it is much more important to see how this program is implemented in practice.

The implementation will show the government's commitment to strengthening anti-corruption bodies, public administration, and the rule of law, the EU Ambassador said.

