14:33 30.08.2023

Shmyhal thanks head of EU Delegation Maasikas for efforts towards European integration of Ukraine

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal thanked head of the European Union Delegation Matti Maasikas for his personal efforts aimed at achieving significant progress on Ukraine's path to the EU.

"I met with head of the European Union Delegation Matti Maasikas, who is completing his tenure in Ukraine. Over the years of our close dialogue, Ukraine has made important progress in European integration and received candidate status. We appreciate the diplomatic efforts of Mr. Maasikas in this process," Shmyhal wrote on the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

The parties also discussed further cooperation, in particular, the European initiative Ukraine Facility, which provides funding in the amount of EUR 50 billion.

"We have coordinated preparations for winter. Thanks to the EU for the significant support during the last heating season. We are working to strengthen the protection of the Ukrainian sky," the prime minister wrote.

In addition, Shmyhal expressed gratitude to Maasikas for his personal efforts aimed at strengthening cooperation and achieving significant progress on Ukraine's path to the EU. 

