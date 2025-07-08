Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:00 08.07.2025

Court at ESB's request seizes seven aircraft of airline linked to oligarch

2 min read
Court at ESB's request seizes seven aircraft of airline linked to oligarch
Photo: https://esbu.gov.ua/

Detectives of the Main Unit of the Economic Security Bureau of Ukraine (ESB) by order of an investigating judge seized three Boeing 737-800 aircraft, one Boeing 737-900 and three Embraer 190 aircraft of an airline linked to a Ukrainian oligarch with an estimated value of $40 million, the ESB said in a release on Tuesday.

According to the report, the detectives suspected the former head and chief accountant of the airline of deliberately evading large amounts of taxes when concluding several leasing agreements for these aircraft with a Cypriot company.

It is noted that the leasing fee to a non-resident company during 2017-2022 exceeded UAH 3.4 billion, and using the Convention between Ukraine and Cyprus on the avoidance of double taxation when paying income, the former management of the Ukrainian company applied a preferential rate of 0% instead of 10%.

"However, ESB detectives established that the application of such a preferential rate did not comply with the terms of the concluded contracts and the actual circumstances of the operation of the aircraft. Thus, the air carrier evaded paying more than UAH 344 million in taxes to the state budget," the release notes.

The company's name is missing, but it is likely that it is the airline Ukraine International Airlines (UIA), affiliated with Ihor Kolomoisky, because in the State Register of Civil Aircraft, all Embraer 190 aircraft are registered under UIA. However, according to the register, their owners are two Irish, American, Portuguese, and Latvian (AS PrivatBank) companies.

According to the release, the pretrial investigation is ongoing, the full range of persons involved in illegal activities is being established. Operational support is provided by employees of the Security Service of Ukraine, and procedural management is provided by prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office.

Tags: #judges #esbu

MORE ABOUT

09:55 09.05.2024
Zelenskyy signs decrees on appointment of more than 100 judges

Zelenskyy signs decrees on appointment of more than 100 judges

21:30 28.12.2023
Zelenskyy signs law on improving judicial career procedures

Zelenskyy signs law on improving judicial career procedures

19:20 11.04.2023
Cabinet dismisses head of Economic Security Bureau Vadym Melnyk

Cabinet dismisses head of Economic Security Bureau Vadym Melnyk

11:34 21.09.2021
Council of Judges deliberately delays Ethics Council formation – DEJURE

Council of Judges deliberately delays Ethics Council formation – DEJURE

10:59 17.09.2021
US State Dept: Ukraine's judicial reform under threat, but there is still time to save it

US State Dept: Ukraine's judicial reform under threat, but there is still time to save it

18:21 29.04.2021
Supreme Court starts considering claims to appeal against Zelensky's decree on abolition of appointment of Constitutional Court's judges Tupytsky, Kasminin

Supreme Court starts considering claims to appeal against Zelensky's decree on abolition of appointment of Constitutional Court's judges Tupytsky, Kasminin

18:41 26.03.2021
Heads of U.S., EU missions to Ukraine urge to revise bill on resumption of HQCJ work

Heads of U.S., EU missions to Ukraine urge to revise bill on resumption of HQCJ work

11:05 10.03.2021
Congress of Judges elects three of four members of HCJ according to their quota

Congress of Judges elects three of four members of HCJ according to their quota

14:53 18.07.2020
Swearing in of judges appointed by president is priority - Supreme Court head

Swearing in of judges appointed by president is priority - Supreme Court head

14:54 03.09.2019
Council of Judges of Ukraine convenes extraordinary congress of judges

Council of Judges of Ukraine convenes extraordinary congress of judges

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy instructs Umerov, Syrsky to intensify all contacts with USA on acquisition of air defense equipment

Trump confirms resumption of arms supplies to Ukraine

Trump says he is dissatisfied with Putin, considering Lindsey Graham's bill

Zelenskyy imposes sanctions on five Chinese companies – suppliers of components for Shahed drones

Syrsky reports on restoration of positions, holding of territories in Russia's Kursk and Belgorod regions

LATEST

Zelenskyy instructs Umerov, Syrsky to intensify all contacts with USA on acquisition of air defense equipment

Trump confirms resumption of arms supplies to Ukraine

Co-owner of Monomakh tea producer put on wanted list by SBU

Trump: Ukrainians very brave, but without American weapons war would be over in three or four days

Trump says he is dissatisfied with Putin, considering Lindsey Graham's bill

Trump aides to discuss weapons for Ukraine on Tuesday after claims of resumption of supplies

Official of State Space Agency of Ukraine sentenced to 15 years in prison for working with enemy – SBU

Ukrzaliznytsia begins procurement of next generation passenger cars

Zelenskyy puts Prosecutor General Kravchenko into NSDC

Seven more Ukrainian children from temporarily occupied territory returned to Ukraine – Yermak

AD
AD