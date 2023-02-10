Massive airstrikes in Ukraine look like response to Zelensky's successful trip to Europe – Maasikas

The massive strikes inflicted by the Russian Federation on the territory of Ukraine on Friday, February 10, may be a reaction to Zelensky's successful trip to a number of European capitals, head of the EU delegation to Ukraine Matti Maasikas has said.

