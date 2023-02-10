Facts

12:16 10.02.2023

Massive airstrikes in Ukraine look like response to Zelensky's successful trip to Europe – Maasikas

The massive strikes inflicted by the Russian Federation on the territory of Ukraine on Friday, February 10, may be a reaction to Zelensky's successful trip to a number of European capitals, head of the EU delegation to Ukraine Matti Maasikas has said.

“Massive air strikes across Ukraine, from early morning on. As if a reaction to President Zelensky’s highly successful visits to European capitals over the last days, where he was welcomed as a family member. Like with earlier such strikes, no chance to break Ukrainians’ resolve,” Maasikas said on Twitter.

