Zelenskyy signs decrees on appointment of more than 100 judges

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed decrees on the appointment of more than 100 judges to positions in local courts. The relevant decrees were published on the website of the President's Office on Wednesday, May 8.

In particular, such Decrees of the President of Ukraine were published: No. 285/2024; No. 286/2024; No. 287/2024; No. 288/2024; No. 289/2024; No. 289/2024; No. 290/2024; No. 291/2024; No. 292/2024; No. 293/2024; No. 294/2024; No. 295/2024; No. 296/2024; No. 297/2024; No. 298/2024; No. 300/2024; No. 301/2024; No. 302/2024; No. 303/2024; No. 304/2024; No. 305/2024; No. 306/2024; No. 307/2024; No. 308/2024.

According to Deputy Head of the President's Office Iryna Mudra, we are talking about the appointment of 116 judges.

"We are one step closer to restoring confidence in the judicial system of Ukraine. The President signed Decrees on the appointment of judges, they are all on the President's website. Today Ukraine will receive 116 judges," she wrote on her Facebook page on Wednesday evening.

According to the Deputy Head of the President's Office, staffing of the judicial system, procedures for selecting and appointing judges, their professional training and ensuring control over integrity are the foundation of changes and they are happening.

"Today, from 22% to 61% of judicial positions remain unfilled, depending on specialization and instance level. Some courts do not administer justice due to the absence of judges. This affects both the access of citizens and businesses to justice, and the workload of judges, as a consequence - is reflected in the timing of consideration of cases. It is clear that immediately after the signing of the Decrees the problem will not be completely resolved, because the announced competitions will continue until 2025, but this is definitely 'light at the end of the tunnel,'" Mudra emphasized.