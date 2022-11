Head of the EU Delegation to Ukraine Matti Maasikas during his visit to Mykolaiv met with Head of Mykolaiv regional military administration Vitaliy Kim and the mayor of the city Oleksandr Senkevych.

"In Mykolaiv, with Governor Vitaliy Kim, Mayor of the City Senkevych, and with the EU flag that was torn off the pole when the regional administration building was destroyed by a Russian missile," Maasikas said on Twitter on Monday.