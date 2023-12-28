Zelenskyy signs law on improving judicial career procedures

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a law on improving judicial career procedures.

As noted in the card of relevant bill No. 10140-d, posted on the website of the Verkhovna Rada, the document was returned to Parliament with the signature of the head of state on December 28.

The bill provides for a change in the deadline by which a judge must annually submit a declaration of kinship and a declaration of virtue – from February 1 to May 1.

The document also regulates the norm according to which a person who is a member of the Supreme Council of Justice or the High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine cannot apply for the position of a judge. At the same time, the restrictions apply not only to the period of direct occupation of these positions, but also one year after dismissal or termination of office.

In addition, the law authorizes the High Council of Justice to approve uniform indicators for assessing the virtue and professional ethics of a judge (candidate for this position) after coordination with the HQCJ, the Council of Judges of Ukraine and the Public Council of Virtue.

As reported, on December 9, the Verkhovna Rada adopted bill No. 10140-d at the second reading. Most of the provisions of the law will come into force the day after its publication in the parliamentary newspaper Holos Ukrayiny.