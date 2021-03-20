Facts

'Red' level of epidemic danger introduced in Kyiv, Odesa region from March 23 - Nemchynov

'Red' level of epidemic danger introduced in Kyiv, Odesa region from March 23 - Nemchynov

The State Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergency Situations (TEB and ES) has introduced a "red" level of epidemic danger of the spread of coronavirus disease in Kyiv and Odesa region from 00:00 on March 23, Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers Oleh Nemchynov said.

"Today, an extraordinary meeting of the State Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergency Situations was held. Based on the results, the State Commission decided to establish the 'red' level of the epidemic danger of COVID-19 spread in the city of Kyiv from 00:00 of March 23, 2021, and apply restrictive anti-epidemic measures provided for the 'red' level of epidemic danger on the territory of Kyiv," Nemchynov wrote in his Telegram channel.

In addition, the State Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergency Situations established a "red" level on the territory of Odesa region from 00:00 on March 23.

