Italy allocates EUR9 mln euros to support Ukraine's agro-food sector in Odesa region

In the presence of Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine Vitaliy Koval, Italian Ambassador to Ukraine Carlo Formosa signed an agreement on Thursday with the International Center for Advanced Mediterranean Agronomic Studies in Bari (CIHEAM) to launch the Pro.UKR project for EUR9 million.

As Interfax-Ukraine was informed by the Italian Embassy, the purpose of the agreement is to promote sustainable development of agriculture and food security in agricultural areas of Odesa region.

The project, which will strengthen the production, technical and organizational capacities of local agricultural producers, livestock enterprises and cooperatives, will be fully implemented in Odesa, a city under Italian patronage for reconstruction, demonstrating Italy's commitment to one of the regions most affected by the war. The program, developed jointly with the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine and technical specialists from Odesa region, will include the provision of tools for agricultural and zootechnical production, the introduction of new technologies and sustainable irrigation systems.

"The agro-food sector is one of the key components for Ukraine's economic recovery, in particular in agricultural areas where small businesses have been particularly hard hit by the conflict. Italy confirms its support through a concrete project aimed at strengthening food security and promoting sustainable agricultural development," said Ambassador Formosa.

The Pro.UKR program is part of a broader Italian effort to support the recovery of Ukraine and Odesa region, with the aim of contributing to the country's economic and social resilience in the current challenging circumstances.