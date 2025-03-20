Interfax-Ukraine

Economy

17:51 20.03.2025

Italy allocates EUR9 mln euros to support Ukraine's agro-food sector in Odesa region

2 min read
Italy allocates EUR9 mln euros to support Ukraine's agro-food sector in Odesa region

In the presence of Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine Vitaliy Koval, Italian Ambassador to Ukraine Carlo Formosa signed an agreement on Thursday with the International Center for Advanced Mediterranean Agronomic Studies in Bari (CIHEAM) to launch the Pro.UKR project for EUR9 million.

As Interfax-Ukraine was informed by the Italian Embassy, the purpose of the agreement is to promote sustainable development of agriculture and food security in agricultural areas of Odesa region.

The project, which will strengthen the production, technical and organizational capacities of local agricultural producers, livestock enterprises and cooperatives, will be fully implemented in Odesa, a city under Italian patronage for reconstruction, demonstrating Italy's commitment to one of the regions most affected by the war. The program, developed jointly with the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine and technical specialists from Odesa region, will include the provision of tools for agricultural and zootechnical production, the introduction of new technologies and sustainable irrigation systems.

"The agro-food sector is one of the key components for Ukraine's economic recovery, in particular in agricultural areas where small businesses have been particularly hard hit by the conflict. Italy confirms its support through a concrete project aimed at strengthening food security and promoting sustainable agricultural development," said Ambassador Formosa.

The Pro.UKR program is part of a broader Italian effort to support the recovery of Ukraine and Odesa region, with the aim of contributing to the country's economic and social resilience in the current challenging circumstances.

Tags: #odesa_region #italy #agro

MORE ABOUT

14:07 20.03.2025
Italy launches EUR 6 mln grant competition for landmine clearance in Ukraine

Italy launches EUR 6 mln grant competition for landmine clearance in Ukraine

11:09 06.03.2025
Russia damages fifth DTEK energy facility in Ukraine's Odesa region in 2 weeks

Russia damages fifth DTEK energy facility in Ukraine's Odesa region in 2 weeks

16:02 01.03.2025
Italy to contribute EUR13 mln to Ukraine Energy Support Fund

Italy to contribute EUR13 mln to Ukraine Energy Support Fund

15:16 01.03.2025
Russia attacks Odesa region with strike drones, one person dies

Russia attacks Odesa region with strike drones, one person dies

19:50 04.02.2025
Italy allocates EUR 2 mln for project to support Ukraine's urban energy sector

Italy allocates EUR 2 mln for project to support Ukraine's urban energy sector

16:10 11.01.2025
Ukraine's Minister of Culture discusses Ukraine Recovery Conference preparations with Italian Culture Minister

Ukraine's Minister of Culture discusses Ukraine Recovery Conference preparations with Italian Culture Minister

14:17 11.01.2025
Ukraine discusses procurement of Italian air defense systems using frozen Russian assets

Ukraine discusses procurement of Italian air defense systems using frozen Russian assets

20:01 10.01.2025
Zelenskyy announces possible visit of Italian president to Ukraine

Zelenskyy announces possible visit of Italian president to Ukraine

20:21 30.12.2024
System of export provision of agricultural products working stably – Hetmantsev

System of export provision of agricultural products working stably – Hetmantsev

18:28 19.12.2024
Ukraine Recovery Conference to be held in Italy in July

Ukraine Recovery Conference to be held in Italy in July

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's GDP grows by 1.1% in first 2M – First Deputy PM

Head of Ukraine's Stock Market Commission: state must fulfill its obligations to minority shareholders of Ukrnafta, Motor Sich, ZTR

Secretary of Council for Entrepreneurship Support to be advisor to President's Office head, Oschadbank board Dpty Chairman Katsion

Stock Market Commission's chairman insists on IPO, SPO, circulation of securities of Ukrainian companies fully or partially in Ukraine

Ukrainian stocks surge Wed morning following Ukraine-U.S. talks in Jeddah

LATEST

State budget may lack UAH 1.1 bln due to minimization of royalties for subsoil use - BES

Ukraine's GDP growth slows to 0.5% in Feb – IER

Kyivstar increases revenue by 11% in 2024, boosting capex by 60.7%

Kyivstar announces purchase of 97% of Uklon, plans to close deal in April

Switzerland doubles funding for Ukraine recovery support program, extends deadline for submitting applications

Loans in Ukraine increase by 1.4% in Feb, deposits up by 0.4% – National Bank

Ukraine's GDP grows by 1.1% in first 2M – First Deputy PM

Head of Ukraine's Stock Market Commission: state must fulfill its obligations to minority shareholders of Ukrnafta, Motor Sich, ZTR

VEON, Cohen Circle sign deal to list Kyivstar on Nasdaq

Ukraine's Energoatom working on deal to purchase reactor vessels from Bulgaria for Khmelnytsky NPP using loan – Vice President

AD