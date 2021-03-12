Facts

15:29 12.03.2021

Meeting of Normandy Four leaders scheduled for April – Kravchuk

2 min read
Meeting of Normandy Four leaders scheduled for April – Kravchuk

The regular meeting of the leaders of the Normandy Four countries (Ukraine, France, Germany, Russia) may take place in April, but it is too early to say if it will happen, head of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) Leonid Kravchuk said on Friday.

"Now there is a lot of work at the level of political advisers, where Yermak [Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak] is taking part, and, accordingly, Kozak, Putin's advisor, and others. They are just deciding this main issue of holding the meeting at the highest level. It is scheduled, by now, probably, for April," Kravchuk said.

At the same time, the first president of Ukraine said that it is too early to speak for sure about its holding, since "it is very difficult to foresee Russia's position."

"It is difficult to say how it will actually be, because it is very difficult to foresee the activities or position of Russia. It changes literally every day," the head of the Ukrainian delegation to the TCG said.

As reported, on December 9, 2019, the meeting of the leaders of the Normandy Four took place in Paris. As part of the summit, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, President of France Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and President of Russia Vladimir Putin held talks to resolve the situation in Donbas and drew up a final communique.

Tags: #normandy_four
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:11 11.03.2021
Russia has not received concrete proposals from Ukraine regarding Normandy Four meeting - Peskov

Russia has not received concrete proposals from Ukraine regarding Normandy Four meeting - Peskov

14:35 26.02.2021
Normandy Four summit needed for progress on Donbas war resolution – Kuleba

Normandy Four summit needed for progress on Donbas war resolution – Kuleba

19:27 11.02.2021
Normandy Four meeting to be possible after adoption of Joint Steps Plan by all parties of Minsk talks – Zelensky

Normandy Four meeting to be possible after adoption of Joint Steps Plan by all parties of Minsk talks – Zelensky

09:03 13.01.2021
Normandy Four rep talks in Berlin conclude

Normandy Four rep talks in Berlin conclude

19:02 12.01.2021
Head of Ukrainian President's Office focuses on security issues at Normandy Format meeting - source

Head of Ukrainian President's Office focuses on security issues at Normandy Format meeting - source

15:32 28.12.2020
Meeting of advisors to heads of state of Normandy Four may take place in January – Yermak

Meeting of advisors to heads of state of Normandy Four may take place in January – Yermak

16:55 08.12.2020
Year after Normandy Four summit is year of lost opportunities for Ukraine - Nalyvaichenko

Year after Normandy Four summit is year of lost opportunities for Ukraine - Nalyvaichenko

14:21 09.10.2020
Ukraine insists on holding meeting of Normandy Four leaders; meeting of their advisers may take place next week – Yermak

Ukraine insists on holding meeting of Normandy Four leaders; meeting of their advisers may take place next week – Yermak

16:32 16.09.2020
TCG parties note importance of support of Normandy format participants for silence regime and participation of Red Cross mission head in TCG work

TCG parties note importance of support of Normandy format participants for silence regime and participation of Red Cross mission head in TCG work

14:13 11.09.2020
Ukrainian delegation arrives in Berlin for negotiations of Normandy Four advisors, aimed at specific actions, steps – President's Office

Ukrainian delegation arrives in Berlin for negotiations of Normandy Four advisors, aimed at specific actions, steps – President's Office

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Mykytas released from pretrial detention facility

Ukraine records 12,946 new COVID-19 cases, 230 related deaths in past 24 hours

Danilov: SBU instructs to clarify circumstances of Rada vote on 'Kharkiv agreements' in 2010 for signs of treason

SANCTIONS AGAINST TWO RUSSIAN BANKS EXTENDED FOR ANOTHER THREE YEARS - DANILOV

Center for Countering Disinformation to start operating next week – Yermak

LATEST

Mykytas released from pretrial detention facility

EU Council extends individual sanctions against Russia due to Ukrainian situation

Merkel to take part in opening of fourth German-Ukrainian Forum

Eurovision organizers ask Belarus to change song

National Council for Television, Radio Broadcasting assigns warning to Z ZIK, UA: Pershy, four more TV channels

E95 highway in Chernihiv region to be repaired to border with Belarus by year end

Pirates attack tanker carrying Ukrainians off Benin coast – media

Commanders of Ukrainian, Californian National Guards discuss main areas of further cooperation

Despite fakes in media, we adequately develop algorithm for distance learning - Shkarlet

Ukraine's human rights situation continues to worsen due to hostilities, COVID-19 pandemic – OHCHR

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD