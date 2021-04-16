Zelensky: we approaching regular meeting of Normandy Four leaders, advisers' meeting scheduled on April 19

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that a meeting of the leaders of the Normandy Four is possible and a meeting of advisers will be held on April 19 to discuss a number of issues.

"I think it is important, we are approaching the regular meeting of Normandy Four. I believe that it is possible. On April 19, there will be a meeting of the Normandy Four leaders' advisors, a number of issues will be discussed. First of all, clusters will be discussed, this is what we talked about a few months ago, the German-French side will make clusters, now with the additions of Ukraine, Russia is also being considered. All four countries will prepare additions to these clusters, with which they agree, with which they do not," Zelensky said at a briefing, following negotiations with President of France Emmanuel Macron started in Paris on Friday.

According to him, this will represent "a step-by-step implementation of the Minsk agreements."

After the meeting of advisers, we expect clear compliance with the ceasefire in Donbas, Zelensky said.