Facts

17:57 16.04.2021

Zelensky: we approaching regular meeting of Normandy Four leaders, advisers' meeting scheduled on April 19

1 min read
Zelensky: we approaching regular meeting of Normandy Four leaders, advisers' meeting scheduled on April 19

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that a meeting of the leaders of the Normandy Four is possible and a meeting of advisers will be held on April 19 to discuss a number of issues.

"I think it is important, we are approaching the regular meeting of Normandy Four. I believe that it is possible. On April 19, there will be a meeting of the Normandy Four leaders' advisors, a number of issues will be discussed. First of all, clusters will be discussed, this is what we talked about a few months ago, the German-French side will make clusters, now with the additions of Ukraine, Russia is also being considered. All four countries will prepare additions to these clusters, with which they agree, with which they do not," Zelensky said at a briefing, following negotiations with President of France Emmanuel Macron started in Paris on Friday.

According to him, this will represent "a step-by-step implementation of the Minsk agreements."

After the meeting of advisers, we expect clear compliance with the ceasefire in Donbas, Zelensky said.

Tags: #normandy_four #zelensky
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:45 16.04.2021
Merkel, Macron, Zelensky urge Russia to withdraw troops from border with Ukraine – statement

Merkel, Macron, Zelensky urge Russia to withdraw troops from border with Ukraine – statement

18:18 16.04.2021
Zelensky: we offer France to sign declaration of support for Ukraine's accession to EU

Zelensky: we offer France to sign declaration of support for Ukraine's accession to EU

18:17 16.04.2021
Zelensky supports Biden's intention to meet with Putin

Zelensky supports Biden's intention to meet with Putin

16:00 16.04.2021
Zelensky, Macron hold tete-a-tete meeting – press service

Zelensky, Macron hold tete-a-tete meeting – press service

15:46 16.04.2021
Zelensky on MAP: Ukraine must meet NATO standards, but now reforms cannot stop Russia

Zelensky on MAP: Ukraine must meet NATO standards, but now reforms cannot stop Russia

15:31 16.04.2021
Ukraine ready for any development of events, encourages Russia to have dialogue – Zelensky

Ukraine ready for any development of events, encourages Russia to have dialogue – Zelensky

12:39 16.04.2021
Zelensky considers Putin's refusal to talk indicator of Russia's intentions to end war in Donbas

Zelensky considers Putin's refusal to talk indicator of Russia's intentions to end war in Donbas

11:26 16.04.2021
Zelensky: I'm not saying that we are special and most important for U.S., but I'd really like it to be so

Zelensky: I'm not saying that we are special and most important for U.S., but I'd really like it to be so

11:04 16.04.2021
Nord Stream 2 is issue of war, not business - Zelensky

Nord Stream 2 is issue of war, not business - Zelensky

10:32 16.04.2021
Russia expecting Ukraine to attack in Donbas, but will not get 'such luck' – Zelensky

Russia expecting Ukraine to attack in Donbas, but will not get 'such luck' – Zelensky

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Merkel, Macron, Zelensky urge Russia to withdraw troops from border with Ukraine – statement

Zelensky: we offer France to sign declaration of support for Ukraine's accession to EU

Ukraine ready for any development of events, encourages Russia to have dialogue – Zelensky

Avakov calls on patriots to unite before possible provocations, aggression coming from Russia

Vaccination with Pfizer vaccine to begin from Kyiv region on April 18 – Liashko

LATEST

Adonis medical group plans to open four branches in 2021

If Russia acts recklessly or aggressively, there will be consequences – U.S. Charge d'Affaires

Avakov, Ambassador of Pakistan discuss cooperation in development of relations' legal framework

United States welcomes first batch of Pfizer BioNTech vaccine to Ukraine – embassy

Borrell wants to come to Ukraine, visit contact line

Avakov calls on patriots to unite before possible provocations, aggression coming from Russia

Deineko tells military attachés of U.S., Canadian and British Embassies about situation on border with Russia, Crimea, contact line

Vaccination with Pfizer vaccine to begin from Kyiv region on April 18 – Liashko

Russian's intention to restrict freedom of navigation around Crimea to be discussed at EU Council meeting – Stano

Windrose to launch flights from Kyiv to Uzhgorod, Chernivtsi and Kryvy Rih in June – dpty head of President's Office

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD