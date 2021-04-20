Facts

09:38 20.04.2021

Normandy Four advisers discuss clusters on Minsk agreements implementation, ceasefire observance – Reznikov

1 min read
Normandy Four advisers discuss clusters on Minsk agreements implementation, ceasefire observance – Reznikov

During the meeting on April 19 in the format of a videoconference, the political advisers of the Normandy Four discussed the creation of French-German clusters for the implementation of the Minsk agreements and the observance of the ceasefire in Donbas, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine, deputy head of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) for Donbas Oleksiy Reznikov said.

"Without breaching confidentiality of the negotiations, I will say two main subjects that were discussed and announced by President [Volodymyr] Zelensky in Paris. Today, clusters were discussed as a way to implement the Minsk agreements and to ensure the real and full compliance with the ceasefire," Reznikov told Interfax-Ukraine.

He also said that "the negotiations of the political advisers took place in a constructive working atmosphere."

"My impression from today's meeting of the Normandy format political advisers is that there was an absolutely working atmosphere, without any special or unnecessary emotions. Therefore, I respect the masculinity of our mediators, the representatives of Germany and France, who sometimes have to restrain the likelihood of increased emotions, to be patient. These are good intermediaries, they are friends of Ukraine," he said.

