18:29 07.02.2022

Kuleba: We working for another meeting of Normandy Four leaders' advisers to be planned after Berlin

Diplomats are working to arrange another meeting after the meeting of Normandy Four leaders' advisers in Berlin, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"There was a very difficult meeting in Paris. The preparations for the meeting in Berlin are not easy. But we are working to ensure that, at least after the meeting in Berlin, negotiations at the level of Normandy format advisers continue, another meeting is scheduled, since this will mean that Russia will remain on the diplomatic track, this is very important in itself," Kuleba said at a press conference with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock in Kyiv on Monday.

The maximum plan, the minister said, is the resumption of the work of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG).

"At most, we hope that specific decisions will be worked out on how to essentially unblock the work of the Trilateral Contact Group. And get moving. All those conspiracy theories, rumors that are now circulating in the Ukrainian media space and escalating the atmosphere, they do not correspond to reality. Ukraine does not go to any negotiations in order to give up its positions or cause damage to national interests. And the negotiations in Berlin will not be an exception to this rule," Kuleba said.

