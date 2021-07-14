Yermak: Normandy Four summit to be held in near future

The Normandy Four summit at the level of heads of state of Ukraine, Germany, France and Russia on the implementation of the project "Key clusters for the implementation of the Minsk agreements" may take place in the near future, said head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak.

"The main task for all of us remains the restoration of peace [in Donbas] ... One of the mechanisms for achieving peace should be the project 'Key clusters for the implementation of the Minsk agreements', prepared by Germany and France, which Ukraine supported. The next step should be the N4 summit, which will take place in the near future," Yermak wrote on his Facebook page following a working visit with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky to Germany.

He also noted that "security has become a key issue in negotiations with German colleagues." "Nord Stream 2 is a security challenge that escalates threats to the entire region. Nord Stream 2 violates the principles of the Energy Union and EU antitrust laws, "Yermak said.

Yermak expressed hope that Germany would contribute to the formation of a common position of the European Union on European integration and Ukraine's membership in NATO, and also stressed that "following the visit to Germany, it became obvious that no one, without taking into account the interests of Ukraine and guarantees of their observance, will decide anything."

According to the head of the President's Office, Germany also raised issues of threats to Ukraine due to the concentration of Russian troops near its borders, the implementation of key reforms in Ukraine, the attraction of European investors to Ukraine and the development of "green energy" in Ukraine.