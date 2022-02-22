Facts

10:20 22.02.2022

Ukraine convening Normandy Four's emergency summit after Russia's decision to recognize so-called 'L/DPR'

1 min read
Ukraine convening Normandy Four's emergency summit after Russia's decision to recognize so-called 'L/DPR'

Ukraine initiates an emergency summit of the Normandy Four after Russia's decision to recognize the independence of the so-called "DPR" and "LPR."

"An emergency convening of the Normandy Four summit has been initiated. I initiated the convening of a meeting of the UN Security Council, holding a special meeting of the OSCE," President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video statement on the night of Monday, February 21.

Ukraine, according to him, also insists on the full-fledged work of the OSCE SMM to prevent provocations and further escalation,

From our partners, he said, "we expect clear and effective steps of support."

Tags: #ukraine #normandy_four
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:23 22.02.2022
Ukraine fully provided with energy resources for passage of isolated mode, completion of autumn-season period – Ministry of Energy

Ukraine fully provided with energy resources for passage of isolated mode, completion of autumn-season period – Ministry of Energy

13:24 22.02.2022
Charge d'Affaires of Ukraine in Russia withdrawn for consultations – Ukraine's MFA

Charge d'Affaires of Ukraine in Russia withdrawn for consultations – Ukraine's MFA

11:22 22.02.2022
Ukraine's permanent rep to UN: We demand from Russia to cancel decision on recognition of 'L/DPR,' immediate withdrawal of occupation troops from Donbas

Ukraine's permanent rep to UN: We demand from Russia to cancel decision on recognition of 'L/DPR,' immediate withdrawal of occupation troops from Donbas

11:05 22.02.2022
UN Security Council to consider situation around Ukraine after Russia recognizes so-called 'L/DPR' – diplomats

UN Security Council to consider situation around Ukraine after Russia recognizes so-called 'L/DPR' – diplomats

10:47 22.02.2022
UK considering boosting military aid to Ukraine

UK considering boosting military aid to Ukraine

09:56 21.02.2022
Johnson and Macron consider coming week to be most important for resolving Ukraine situation

Johnson and Macron consider coming week to be most important for resolving Ukraine situation

15:08 19.02.2022
Ukraine's Intelligence Agency urges residents of Donetsk not to leave their homes, not use transport due to threat of terrorist attacks

Ukraine's Intelligence Agency urges residents of Donetsk not to leave their homes, not use transport due to threat of terrorist attacks

20:27 18.02.2022
NSDC Secretary, ministers, MPs of Ukraine to go to contact line on Saturday

NSDC Secretary, ministers, MPs of Ukraine to go to contact line on Saturday

18:56 18.02.2022
German FM: We not to negotiate over Ukraine's head

German FM: We not to negotiate over Ukraine's head

18:47 18.02.2022
Ukraine calls on intl community to condemn Russian provocations in Donbas immediately - MFA

Ukraine calls on intl community to condemn Russian provocations in Donbas immediately - MFA

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

NATO condemns Moscow's decision to recognize self-proclaimed 'L/DPR', further invasion of Ukraine – Stoltenberg

Kuleba: I submit proposal to President to break off diplomatic relations with Russia

EU calls on Russia to abandon decision to recognize so-called 'LPR/DPR' - Borrell's statement

NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg: Donetsk, Luhansk are part of Ukraine; Russia undermines Ukraine's territorial integrity

Nord Stream 2 certification process stopped – Scholz

LATEST

NATO condemns Moscow's decision to recognize self-proclaimed 'L/DPR', further invasion of Ukraine – Stoltenberg

Kuleba: I submit proposal to President to break off diplomatic relations with Russia

EU calls on Russia to abandon decision to recognize so-called 'LPR/DPR' - Borrell's statement

Russian decision on recognition of so-called 'DPR', 'LPR' is violation of Minsk agreements, political unity, sovereignty, territorial integrity of Ukraine - Turkish Foreign Ministry

Canada prepares to impose economic sanctions for Russia's recognition of so-called 'L/DNR' - Foreign Minister

NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg: Donetsk, Luhansk are part of Ukraine; Russia undermines Ukraine's territorial integrity

Nord Stream 2 certification process stopped – Scholz

Sanctions against Russia must include complete stoppage of Nord Stream 2 – Zelensky

Russia creates legal basis for further aggression against Ukraine – Zelensky

Ukraine records 24,440 new COVID-19 cases per day, 33,238 recovered, 287 died – ministry

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD