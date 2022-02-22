Ukraine convening Normandy Four's emergency summit after Russia's decision to recognize so-called 'L/DPR'

Ukraine initiates an emergency summit of the Normandy Four after Russia's decision to recognize the independence of the so-called "DPR" and "LPR."

"An emergency convening of the Normandy Four summit has been initiated. I initiated the convening of a meeting of the UN Security Council, holding a special meeting of the OSCE," President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video statement on the night of Monday, February 21.

Ukraine, according to him, also insists on the full-fledged work of the OSCE SMM to prevent provocations and further escalation,

From our partners, he said, "we expect clear and effective steps of support."