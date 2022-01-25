Facts

10:32 25.01.2022

Withdrawal of bill on transition period in occupied territories not related to upcoming meeting of advisers to Normandy Four leaders - Yermak

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak said that the withdrawal of the bill On the Fundamentals of State Policy in Transition in the occupied territories is not related to the upcoming meeting of advisers to the Normandy Four.

"I would like to dispel from the very beginning some fakes, which today began to appear, unfortunately, in Ukrainian media. First is that Ukraine was forced to accept some demand from someone to withdraw the bill on the basics of state policy in transition. I do not know who says what, but I can say that this government accepts only the demands of the Ukrainian people, the main demand of Ukrainian society today is to do everything to avoid escalation, which we are working on 24/7. I want to say officially that there were no preconditions for holding the meeting in the Normandy format," Yermak said on the air of the Freedom of Speech program on ICTV.

The meeting of advisers to the leaders of Normandy Four was reported to take place on January 26 in Paris.

