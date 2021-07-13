Facts

15:07 13.07.2021

Zelensky: Normandy Four meeting should take place anyway

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stated the need to hold a meeting of the Normandy Four (Ukraine, Germany, France, Russia) to resolve the situation in Donbas.

"The Normandy meeting should be [...] Clusters have been worked out, steps for the practical implementation of the Minsk process. The clusters were developed by the German side and approved by France. And we are, in principle, in favor. They were handed over to the Russian side, and everyone can see that the Normandy meeting is being postponed because of the position of Russia," Zelensky said during a conversation with journalists at the Ukraine 30. Humanitarian Policy all-Ukrainian forum on Tuesday.

He said the Ukrainian side "is doing everything to hold the next meeting of the Normandy Four."

"We did everything to ensure that Russia also fulfills all the points of the agreements in December 2019 at a meeting of the Normandy Four," Zelensky said.

