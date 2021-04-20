Normandy Four political advisers reaffirm commitment to ceasefire – Ukrainian delegation to TCG

The political advisers of the Normandy Four reaffirmed their commitment to observe the ceasefire in Donbas, following the April 19 meeting via videoconference, the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) on resolving the situation in Donbas said.

"The main issue of the meeting of political advisers of the Normandy Four was the discussion of practical steps necessary to comply with the regime of a full and comprehensive ceasefire. All sides confirmed their commitment to comply with the regime of a full and comprehensive ceasefire," the Ukrainian delegation to the TCG said on Facebook.

It is noted that during the meeting, "an interesting proposal was announced to hold the regular meeting of political advisers directly on the contact line in order to make the necessary decisions in specific conditions."

The relevant decisions that could improve the mechanism for monitoring compliance with the ceasefire, political advisers instructed to work out in the TCG security subgroup, its meeting is scheduled for April 20 at 10:00.