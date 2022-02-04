Facts

11:52 04.02.2022

Kuleba: Let's hope talks of advisers of Normandy Four leaders will take place in format of personal meeting

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba expressed hope that the negotiations of the advisers of the leaders of the Normandy Four next week will take place in the format of a personal meeting, however, he added that if Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak does not recover from COVID-19 until then, decisions will be made depending on the situation.

"Of course, the ideal scenario is for this meeting to take place physically, personally, because with all due respect and sympathy for modern technologies, nothing can replace a personal meeting. Let's hope that he [Yermak] will recover before this business trip. If not, appropriate decisions will be made depending on the situation," Kuleba said at an online briefing on Friday.

He added that Yermak continues to work on the preparation of this meeting. "Despite the illness, Yermak remains in touch and is fully in the working process. Yesterday, in particular, a meeting was held online under his chairmanship in order to prepare a meeting of advisers in the Normandy format, therefore he did not stop working on the preparation of this meeting in any case," the minister stressed.

