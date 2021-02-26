Facts

13:48 26.02.2021

Russia's occupation, increasing militarization of Crimean Peninsula threatening world's common security – U.S. Dept of State

The United States of America pledges solidarity with Ukraine over the 7th anniversary of Russia's invasion and seizure of Crimea - a brazen affront to the modern international order, said U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"Russia's occupation and increasing militarization of the Crimean Peninsula have implications far beyond Ukraine's borders, threatening the world's common security. This occupation comes at significant human cost. Russian occupation authorities have sustained a brutal campaign of repression against Crimean Tatars, ethnic Ukrainians, and members of other minority ethnic and religious groups in Crimea. Russian occupation authorities have raided mosques and homes, driven independent media off the peninsula, and handed down lengthy prison sentences to those who dare to speak out against the occupation. Russia's repression has left Crimean residents in a constant state of fear, unable to live their lives freely," Blinken's statement reads.

The U.S. calls on Russia to immediately end its occupation of Crimea, release all Ukrainian political prisoners it unjustly holds, and return full control of the peninsula to Ukraine.

"We likewise call on Russia to end its aggression in eastern Ukraine. U.S. sanctions on Russia in response to its aggression in eastern Ukraine and seizure of Crimea will remain in place unless and until Russia reverses course. The United States does not, and will never, recognize Russia's purported annexation of Crimea," Blinken stressed.

He also noted that the United States welcomes Ukraine's new initiative, "the Crimean Platform," and "looks forward to continuing to work with Ukraine and our allies and partners to end Russia's occupation of the Crimean Peninsula and aggression in eastern Ukraine."

"We affirm this basic truth: Crimea is Ukraine," the U.S. Secretary of State said.

