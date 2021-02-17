Facts

08:54 17.02.2021

Ukraine can count on Slovakia's assistance in reforms – Slovak Foreign Minister

2 min read
Ukraine can count on Slovakia's assistance in reforms – Slovak Foreign Minister

Ukraine can count on assistance from Slovakia in the process of transformation and reforms, Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic Ivan Korčok said during his working visit to Ukraine.

"I understand very well, and I felt in our conversation the complexity of the situation in which Ukraine is now: on the one hand, you must resolve external hybrid aggression and the occupation of Crimea, the conflict in Donbas, and on the other hand, more importantly, you must move forward in the process of transformation and reforms. And I want to confirm to you that Ukraine can always rely on Slovakia in this process," Korčok said at an online press conference following talks with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Kyiv on Tuesday.

He stressed that his visit to Ukraine is not just a confirmation of friendly relations between countries, it is also an expression of solidarity with Ukrainian neighbors, with whom Slovakia has much in common in history, culture, traditions, as well as in the same values of freedom, human rights and democracy.

"The Slovak Republic supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders and condemns the occupation of Crimea and the outbreak of war in Donbas. We will do our best to help Ukraine implement its complex reforms, which are a precondition for a gradual improvement in the lives of citizens, as well as for the future integration of Ukraine into European and Euro-Atlantic structures," Korčok said.

He recalled that in addition to assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic, Slovakia has supported Ukraine with projects worth more than EUR 9 million since 2014.

Also, the Slovak Foreign Minister indicated that both countries want to develop economic cooperation. "I would also like to confirm to the Minister that we are very interested in the Slovak partners who want to invest and work in Ukraine to be able to understand the reliability of Ukrainian law enforcement, so that in the future they will not have problems, because this is actually very important when you want to invest in another country," he said.

The Slovak Foreign Minister said that together with Minister Kuleba he would visit Independence Square on Tuesday.

"In this way I want to show the whole of Europe that we should value freedom. Freedom is what unites us all. Slovakia will always support Ukraine's transformational path," Korčok said.

Tags: #slovakia #reforms #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:30 17.02.2021
COVID-19 morbidity growing in Ukraine for 2nd consecutive day

COVID-19 morbidity growing in Ukraine for 2nd consecutive day

15:01 16.02.2021
Association of Ukrainian Human Rights Monitors records 52 cases of pressure on civil activists

Association of Ukrainian Human Rights Monitors records 52 cases of pressure on civil activists

12:50 16.02.2021
Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 applies for registration in Ukraine

Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 applies for registration in Ukraine

17:53 15.02.2021
Zelensky orders to create working group between Ukraine, UAE to cooperate on COVID-19 vaccination

Zelensky orders to create working group between Ukraine, UAE to cooperate on COVID-19 vaccination

09:50 15.02.2021
Ukraine, UAE sign memos, contracts worth over $3 bln – President's Office

Ukraine, UAE sign memos, contracts worth over $3 bln – President's Office

09:06 15.02.2021
Daily growth of COVID-19 morbidity down to 2,332 in Ukraine

Daily growth of COVID-19 morbidity down to 2,332 in Ukraine

17:45 13.02.2021
Health Ministry to conduct study on presence of antibodies to COVID-19 in Ukrainians - Liashko

Health Ministry to conduct study on presence of antibodies to COVID-19 in Ukrainians - Liashko

17:44 13.02.2021
Health Ministry to propose new resolution on quarantine restrictions - Liashko

Health Ministry to propose new resolution on quarantine restrictions - Liashko

14:48 13.02.2021
IMF recommendations to be taken into account in draft law on improving corporate governance in banks - NBU

IMF recommendations to be taken into account in draft law on improving corporate governance in banks - NBU

14:22 13.02.2021
IMF mission ends without making decision on stand-by program revision - head of IMF

IMF mission ends without making decision on stand-by program revision - head of IMF

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

ORDLO territory seized by Russia-occupation forces is 1,400 sq km more than indicated in Minsk Agreements – Harmash

SBU announces suspicion to blogger Shariy

Liashko to urgently leave for Ivano-Frankivsk region due to COVID-19 outbreak – meeting with Zelensky

Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 applies for registration in Ukraine

Rada urges intl institutions to step up political, diplomatic, sanction pressure on Russia due to temporary occupation of Crimea

LATEST

Ukraine's Health Ministry intends to expand contact center on COVID-19 in connection with vaccination campaign

Application filed for registering Pfizer coronavirus vaccine in Ukraine - Health Ministry's Expert Center

Russia-led forces in Donbas violate ceasefire four times over past day, no casualties - JFO HQ

Former prison being sold for UAH 220 mln at auction for first time in Ukraine – Maliuska

Minsk process has not yet exhausted its potential – Kuleba

Russia-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire four times since midnight, no casualties

Zelensky forms Advisory Council on promoting development of general secondary education system – decree

ORDLO territory seized by Russia-occupation forces is 1,400 sq km more than indicated in Minsk Agreements – Harmash

SBU announces suspicion to blogger Shariy

Liashko to urgently leave for Ivano-Frankivsk region due to COVID-19 outbreak – meeting with Zelensky

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD