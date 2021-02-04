Facts

10:14 04.02.2021

Canada supports Ukraine's imposition of sanctions against NewsOne, ZIK, 112 Ukraine – embassy

Canada supports Ukraine's use of legal mechanisms to preserve its sovereignty, while maintaining freedom of the press, the Canadian Embassy in Ukraine said.

"Canada recognizes the challenges Ukraine faces in the hybrid war being waged against it. We support Ukraine's use of lawful mechanisms to preserve its sovereignty, while also preserving media freedom," the embassy said on its Facebook page on Thursday.

As reported, on February 2, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky put into effect the NSDC decision to impose sanctions on individuals and legal entities.

