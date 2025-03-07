Trump announces preparation of additional sanctions against Russia to force it to make peace with Ukraine

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

US President Donald Trump is considering imposing additional large-scale sanctions against Russia to force it to cease fire and conclude a peace agreement.

"Based on the fact that Russia is absolutely 'pounding' Ukraine on the battlefield right now, I am strongly considering large scale banking sanctions, sanctions, and tariffs on Russia until a ceasefire and final settlement agreement on peace is reached. To Russia and Ukraine, get to the table right now, before it is too late. Thank you," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform on Friday.