EU's 16th package of sanctions targeting Russian shadow fleet to be adopted on Feb 24 – source

The European Union will adopt the 16th package of sanctions targeting the so-called Russian shadow fleet on Monday, February 24, a senior European diplomat told Interfax-Ukraine on Friday.

The decision will be taken at a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council, the diplomat said, announcing the agenda of foreign ministers.

Foreign ministers are expected to adopt a strong 16th package of sanctions, which includes additional individual sanctions and new economic sanctions. The package is also very important because it targets 74 vessels, most of which are part of the shadow fleet, the source said.

The decision on sanctions will be made on the third anniversary of the beginning of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.